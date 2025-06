Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka CM, dy CM to meet Cong high command in Delhi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will meet the Congress high command in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss various developments, including June 4 stampede in Bengaluru that killed 11 people.

The Congress government in the state has come under sharp criticism in the wake of the incident, with opposition BJP and JD(S) holding both CM and Deputy CM directly responsible and demanding their resignation.

Siddaramaiah will meet party leadership in Delhi and will brief them on the latest developments, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Shivakumar, who had returned from Delhi after visiting Delhi Muncipal Corporation regarding Muncipal Governance and Solid Waste Management along with Officers of Greater Benagluru Authority (GBA), is heading back to Delhi, according to his office.