AIIMS to allow contractors from PSUs to participate in tender process

The AIIMS has issued a memorandum allowing contractors empanelled with MES, railways and other central PSUs to participate in the tendering process for increasing transparency and competition in their engineering contracts.

To increase confidence amongst prospective bidders, the engineering contracting system will also be modified. One team of engineers will prepare the estimates and finalise the tender while the other team will monitor the execution of the contract and make payment to the contractors in a timely manner, the memorandum issued on April 27 stated.

This will ensure dual checks and double vigilance in the system, it said.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in its memorandum, said that in a bid to increase competition, contractors registered with Military Engineer Services (MES), railways and other central PSUs will be allowed to participate in the tenders apart from the contractors registered with Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

User certification will be recorded by junior engineers after the completion of the work and final payments will only be made to the contractors after the user satisfaction is placed on record, it said.

The users shall objectively provide feedback on the quality of work done and shall not ask for items beyond standard entitlement/contract terms and conditions, the office memorandum said.

Information on all tenders floated by the engineering section will be published on the AIIMS website while details of all engineering contracts will be published on 'Digital Library System' being implemented for AIIMS by CDAC as a part of the eFinancial Management solution.