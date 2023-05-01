Home / India News / AIIMS to allow contractors from PSUs to participate in tender process

AIIMS to allow contractors from PSUs to participate in tender process

The users shall objectively provide feedback on the quality of work done and shall not ask for items beyond standard entitlement/contract terms and conditions, the office memorandum said

New Delhi
AIIMS to allow contractors from PSUs to participate in tender process

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The AIIMS has issued a memorandum allowing contractors empanelled with MES, railways and other central PSUs to participate in the tendering process for increasing transparency and competition in their engineering contracts.

To increase confidence amongst prospective bidders, the engineering contracting system will also be modified. One team of engineers will prepare the estimates and finalise the tender while the other team will monitor the execution of the contract and make payment to the contractors in a timely manner, the memorandum issued on April 27 stated.

This will ensure dual checks and double vigilance in the system, it said.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in its memorandum, said that in a bid to increase competition, contractors registered with Military Engineer Services (MES), railways and other central PSUs will be allowed to participate in the tenders apart from the contractors registered with Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

User certification will be recorded by junior engineers after the completion of the work and final payments will only be made to the contractors after the user satisfaction is placed on record, it said.

The users shall objectively provide feedback on the quality of work done and shall not ask for items beyond standard entitlement/contract terms and conditions, the office memorandum said.

Information on all tenders floated by the engineering section will be published on the AIIMS website while details of all engineering contracts will be published on 'Digital Library System' being implemented for AIIMS by CDAC as a part of the eFinancial Management solution.

Also Read

Bihar Cabinet approves Rs 309 cr for construction of AIIMS-Darbhanga

Government yet to come up with satisfactory answers on AIIMS server attack

NGT forms committee to verify facts about air pollution around AIIMS, Delhi

Scholarships worth Rs 75 cr misappropriated by institutes in UP: ED

Samsung India to hire 1,000 engineers from top institutes for R&D units

Centre tells SC that consultation on re-examining sedition law on last leg

Traffic snarls and waterlogging in Delhi NCR region after heavy rain

Union Home Minister Shah holds massive roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka

CM Bommai says BJP manifesto will catapult K'taka as "most powerful state"

Back in action: HAL's ALH Dhruv helicopters begin flying operations

Topics :AIIMSPSUsengineering

First Published: May 01 2023 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story