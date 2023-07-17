Power distribution co in MP preserves electricity meters of generations

While the advent of technology has changed the face of electricity meters, a government power distribution company in Indore has preserved these devices of different generations.

The unique collection, which gives a glimpse of the transformation of electricity meters, includes electromechanical induction meters used nearly six-and-a-half decades ago as well as "smart" digital meters being installed these days in the houses of consumers.

Madhya Pradesh Western Zone Power Distribution Company's Public Relations Officer Awadhesh Sharma told PTI on Monday that around 20 electricity meters of different generations have been kept preserved at a laboratory of the company's headquarters in Polo Ground area of the city.

"The oldest one in this collection is the electromechanical induction meter. Weighing about four kilograms, the meter was imported from abroad and was used from 1960 to 1990, he said.

Sharma said the company's collection also includes semi-electromechanical meters, radio frequency-based meters, SIM-operated meters and devices equipped with bluetooth technology.

He said large quantities of metal and magnets were used in the manufacturing of the old generation electricity meters, due to which there was a possibility of tampering with them.

In view of this, the use of metal and magnets in the meters started declining over the years and digital meters were later made from fibre and other materials, the official said.

Sharma also said the work of replacing old generation meters with the new ones is underway in western Madhya Pradesh and so far about four lakh "smart" digital meters with state-of-the-art technology have been installed in the houses of consumers.

The readings of these meters are not required to be taken by electricity company employees as details of the power consumption by consumers are automatically recorded in the company's control room.

Based on it, bills are sent to consumers on a fixed monthly date, he said.

"Smart meters have been installed at the homes of all consumers in Khargone and Mhow towns, while the work of installing these devices in cities like Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain and Dewas is on at a rapid pace," Sharma added.