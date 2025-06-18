Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Air India cuts 15% international wide-body flights after Ahmedabad crash

Air India cuts 15% international wide-body flights after Ahmedabad crash

Following a fatal Boeing 787 crash, Air India will cut 15 per cent of its international wide-body operations and conduct safety checks through mid-July to stabilise services

Air India

The move is aimed at stabilising operations and improving efficiency, Air India said in a late-night statement. (Photo: Company)

Deepak Patel
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India on Tuesday said it will reduce its international services operated by wide-body aircraft by 15 per cent until at least mid-July, as the airline grapples with a combination of enhanced safety inspections and operational disruptions following last week’s fatal crash of a Boeing 787 aircraft.
 
The move is aimed at stabilising operations and improving efficiency, Air India said in a late-night statement.
 
“Given the compounding circumstances that Air India is facing… the cuts will be implemented between now and 20 June and will continue thereafter until at least mid-July,” the airline said.
 
“This effectively adds to our reserve aircraft availability to take care of any unplanned disruptions,” it noted. A revised international flight schedule will take effect from 20 June.
 
 
The cuts come as Air India continues enhanced inspections of its Boeing 787 fleet, mandated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after a deadly crash in Ahmedabad on 12 June, which killed 241 passengers and crew members. Only one passenger survived. 

Also Read

Air India plane crash

Gujarat govt to seek ₹2.70 cr from Air India for property loss in crash

Praful Patel

Praful Patel questions silence of Singapore Airlines on Air India crash

N Chandrasekaran

Tata to create a new trust to help Air India crash victims: Chandrasekaran

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Air India crash: 208 victims identified by DNA, 170 bodies handed over

Air India, plane crash

International pilots' body offers support in Air India crash probe

   
Of the 33 Boeing 787 aircraft in Air India’s fleet, 26 have completed DGCA-mandated inspections and been cleared to return to service. The remaining aircraft are expected to be cleared in the coming days. As an added precaution, the airline said it will also begin enhanced safety checks on its Boeing 777 fleet.
 
Over the past six days, Air India has cancelled a total of 83 international flights. In addition to the safety inspections, the airline cited night curfews over parts of Europe and East Asia, as well as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, as contributing to the disruptions.
 
Describing the flight cuts as “a painful measure”, the airline said the decision was necessary in the wake of a “devastating event” and to avoid last-minute inconvenience to passengers. Affected travellers will be offered free rescheduling or full refunds.
 
“With the continued support of our passengers, the regulatory authorities, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and India at large, we will come out stronger through this tragic incident,” Air India said.
 
“Air India remains in mourning on the tragic loss… our hearts are with the families, loved ones, and communities affected,” the airline added, noting that it is working with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Gujarat government to assist the victims’ families, including arrangements for travel and repatriation of mortal remains.
 

More From This Section

Vedanta

Vedanta offloads 1.6% stake in Hindustan Zinc to raise ₹3,028 crore

Tata consumer products, Tata tea, tata group

Tata Consumer products keeps its 'antennae up' for strategic buys

Nestle India, Nestle

Nestle to name ex-Zara chief Pablo Isla as next chairman in April 2026

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea partners AST Spacemobile to offer satellite phone services

Tata Elxsi, Infineon

Tata Elxsi, Infineon partner to develop application-ready EV solutions

Topics : ahmedabad plane crash Air India Boeing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesManchester City vs Wydad AC LIVE ScoreRSOS 10th 12th Result 2025Arisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon