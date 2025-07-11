If AIADMK wins, women house heads will get ₹1,500 monthly aid: Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced that he would ensure a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women heads of households, if his party was elected to power in 2026 Assembly poll.
Asserting that there was no change in his stance of providing the monthly aid to the women in the state, he said along with this assurance, the AIADMK would fulfill all the requirements of the people.
You desired for Rs 1,000 promised by the DMK and made it win the 2021 election and in the process lost a monthly grant of Rs 1,500 promised by the AIADMK then. You will surely get this sum if the AIADMK is voted to power this time, the former Chief Minister said addressing a massive gathering here during his roadshow.
The sum would definitely be satisfactory to the underprivileged women and women heads of households, he added.
When he urged the people, especially the poor and all those reeling under the series of taxes imposed by the DMK regime, to unite and dislodge the family rule of the DMK, a woman in the crowd asked when will you come to power anna (elder brother). Very soon, Palaniswami replied with a smile on his face.
He flayed the ruling dispensation for raking up the delimitation exercise issue as it lost the people's support.
Ours will be a government for the people. We are for the people, the AIADMK general secretary said as the party cadres cheered enthusiastically. He later wound up the speech by saying bye, bye Stalin.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app