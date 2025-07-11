If AIADMK wins, women house heads will get ₹1,500 monthly aid: Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced that he would ensure a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women heads of households, if his party was elected to power in 2026 Assembly poll.

Asserting that there was no change in his stance of providing the monthly aid to the women in the state, he said along with this assurance, the AIADMK would fulfill all the requirements of the people.

You desired for Rs 1,000 promised by the DMK and made it win the 2021 election and in the process lost a monthly grant of Rs 1,500 promised by the AIADMK then. You will surely get this sum if the AIADMK is voted to power this time, the former Chief Minister said addressing a massive gathering here during his roadshow.