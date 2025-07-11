Home / India News / If AIADMK wins, women house heads will get ₹1,500 monthly aid: Palaniswami

If AIADMK wins, women house heads will get ₹1,500 monthly aid: Palaniswami

Asserting that there was no change in his stance of providing the monthly aid to the women in the state, he said along with this assurance, the AIADMK would fulfill all the requirements of the people

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Palaniswami
The sum would definitely be satisfactory to the underprivileged women and women heads of households, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami added. (File image: X@AIADMKOfficial)
Press Trust of India Villupuram (Tamil Nadu)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced that he would ensure a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women heads of households, if his party was elected to power in 2026 Assembly poll.

Asserting that there was no change in his stance of providing the monthly aid to the women in the state, he said along with this assurance, the AIADMK would fulfill all the requirements of the people.

You desired for Rs 1,000 promised by the DMK and made it win the 2021 election and in the process lost a monthly grant of Rs 1,500 promised by the AIADMK then. You will surely get this sum if the AIADMK is voted to power this time, the former Chief Minister said addressing a massive gathering here during his roadshow.

The sum would definitely be satisfactory to the underprivileged women and women heads of households, he added.

When he urged the people, especially the poor and all those reeling under the series of taxes imposed by the DMK regime, to unite and dislodge the family rule of the DMK, a woman in the crowd asked when will you come to power anna (elder brother). Very soon, Palaniswami replied with a smile on his face.

He flayed the ruling dispensation for raking up the delimitation exercise issue as it lost the people's support.

Ours will be a government for the people. We are for the people, the AIADMK general secretary said as the party cadres cheered enthusiastically. He later wound up the speech by saying bye, bye Stalin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RLD aims to strengthen grassroots presence in Rajasthan: Jayant Chaudhary

NIA charges five in Mizoram for supplying arms to Bangladeshi militants

Jail up to 7 yrs, ₹5 lakh fine key features of cleared Maha security bill

Karnataka HC seeks govt reply on plea against compulsory Kannada in schools

DDA clears reforms to boost commercial real estate, housing in Delhi

Topics :AIADMKEdappadi PalaniswamiTamil Naduwomen

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story