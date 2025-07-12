Home / India News / Gujarat reports 34% drop in TB cases, 37% fall in mortality rate in 2023

Gujarat reports 34% drop in TB cases, 37% fall in mortality rate in 2023

Governor Acharya Devvrat, along with CM Bhupendra Patel, reviewed progress under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in a meeting with senior Health and Family Welfare Department officials at Raj Bhavan

TB
So far this year, 65,471 TB patients have been registered (Image: Shutter Stock)
Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 7:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Gujarat government on Friday said the state witnessed 34 per cent reduction in the number of new tuberculosis patients and 37 per cent reduction in mortality rate in 2023 when compared to 2015.

A release said Governor Acharya Devvrat held a meeting with senior officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and conducted a comprehensive review of the work being done under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.  "In Gujarat, the number of new TB patients in 2023 has decreased by 34 per cent and deaths by 37 per cent compared to 2015. For this, the Union government has given Gujarat first place in the 'States with Most Improvement' category" officials told the governor," the release said.

"The governor requested the officials to work as a movement to make Gujarat completely TB free. He said officials should not be lax in the work of TB control. He asked them to work seriously to achieve the target and to spread more awareness among the people about TB. CM Patel asked officials to do planned work for the eradication of TB," the release informed.  "So far this year, 65,471 TB patients have been registered. As many as 60,199 nutrition kits have been distributed by 10,910 Nikshay Mitros in the state this year," it said. The meeting in Raj Bhavan was attended by Principal Secretary of the Health Department Dhananjay Dwivedi, Principal Secretary to the Governor Ashok Sharma, Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikrant Pandey and Urban Health Director Harshad Patel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ex-CJIs raise concerns on ONOE Bill, but back its constitutionality

Premium

Delhi govt mulls 24x7 shops: Restaurants cheer, traders concerned

Premium

Fast-melting ice Shivling leads to surge in Amarnath Yatra cancellations

If AIADMK wins, women house heads will get ₹1,500 monthly aid: Palaniswami

RLD aims to strengthen grassroots presence in Rajasthan: Jayant Chaudhary

Topics :GujaratGujarat governmentTuberculosis in IndiaTuberculosis

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story