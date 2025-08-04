Air India Express flight returns to Bengaluru airport due to technical snag

Air India Express flight IX2718, which took off from Bengaluru, was forced to return to the airport on Sunday after encountering a technical issue mid-air, the airline said on Monday.

According to a spokesperson from Air India Express, the aircraft executed a precautionary landing after circling in the air to burn fuel and reduce its weight. The manoeuvre was carried out in line with standard safety procedures.

"One of our flights from Bengaluru returned to the airport following a technical issue. The aircraft circled to reduce fuel and weight before executing a safe, precautionary landing," the spokesperson said in an official statement.

The airline stated that an alternative aircraft was organised to ensure the onward journey of the affected passengers. "We regret the inconvenience and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to safety in all aspects of our operations," the spokesperson added. ALSO READ: Air India cancels Singapore-Chennai flight due to technical issue An investigation is underway to determine the nature of the technical snag. In July, an Air India Express flight failed to take off from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad following a technical issue and subsequent watch hour limitations at the airport, an Air India Express Spokesperson had said. The airline had provided guests with options, including hotel accommodation, complimentary rescheduling, or cancellation with a full refund.