Lok Sabha MP Sudha R's gold chain snatched in Delhi's Chanakyapuri

Congress MP Sudha Ramakrishnan lodged a police complaint on Monday, claiming that her gold chain was snatched during a morning walk in the diplomatic enclave of Delhi's Chanakyapuri area.

Ramakrishnan also wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, providing details of the complaint. She told Shah that the blatant attack on a woman, who is a Member of Parliament, in a high-security zone like Chanakyapuri—an area filled with embassies and protected institutions—was "highly shocking".

According to the MP, the incident occurred between 6:15 am and 6:20 am on August 4 while she was walking near Gates 3 and 4 of the Polish Embassy with Rajya Sabha MP Rajathi. She said, "A man wearing a full helmet, riding a two-wheeler, approached from the opposite direction and snatched my gold chain before fleeing the spot."

"If a woman cannot walk safely in this high-priority zone in the national capital of India, where else can we feel safe and do our routine without fearing for our lives and valuables," she added. In her complaint, Ramakrishnan stated she had sustained injuries on her neck and that her churidhar (tightly fitting trousers) was torn due to the impact. She added that both of them shouted for help. Later, they saw a Delhi Police mobile patrol vehicle and filed the complaint. Ensure prompt justice: Sudha Ramakrishnan Ramakrishnan urged the home minister to instruct the authorities to trace the accused using CCTV footage from the area and to ensure prompt justice and recovery of the stolen chain.