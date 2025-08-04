Home / India News / Lok Sabha MP Sudha R's gold chain snatched in Delhi's Chanakyapuri

Lok Sabha MP Sudha R's gold chain snatched in Delhi's Chanakyapuri

Sudha Ramakrishnan, a Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, said the blatant attack on a woman, in a high-security zone like Chanakyapuri was highly shocking

Congress MP Sudha Ramakrishnan
Congress MP Sudha Ramakrishnan
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 1:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Congress MP Sudha Ramakrishnan lodged a police complaint on Monday, claiming that her gold chain was snatched during a morning walk in the diplomatic enclave of Delhi's Chanakyapuri area. 
 
Ramakrishnan also wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, providing details of the complaint. She told Shah that the blatant attack on a woman, who is a Member of Parliament, in a high-security zone like Chanakyapuri—an area filled with embassies and protected institutions—was "highly shocking".
 
According to the MP, the incident occurred between 6:15 am and 6:20 am on August 4 while she was walking near Gates 3 and 4 of the Polish Embassy with Rajya Sabha MP Rajathi. She said, "A man wearing a full helmet, riding a two-wheeler, approached  from the opposite direction and snatched my gold chain before fleeing the spot."
 
"If a woman cannot walk safely in this high-priority zone in the national capital of India, where else can we feel safe and do our routine without fearing for our lives and valuables," she added.
 
In her complaint, Ramakrishnan stated she had sustained injuries on her neck and that her churidhar (tightly fitting trousers) was torn due to the impact. She added that both of them shouted for help. Later, they saw a Delhi Police mobile patrol vehicle and filed the complaint.  
 
Ensure prompt justice: Sudha Ramakrishnan
 
Ramakrishnan urged the home minister to instruct the authorities to trace the accused using CCTV footage from the area and to ensure prompt justice and recovery of the stolen chain.
 
A senior police officer stated that a case had been registered and an investigation was underway. He said multiple police teams had been deployed to trace the accused and examine CCTV footage from the area. Police officers are also interviewing witnesses and reviewing reports of any unusual activity in the area at the time of the incident.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day to honour to Shibu Soren

Met issues 'orange' alert in Himachal, 103 rain-related deaths so far

Trump's dead economy remark should not be taken literally: Shashi Tharoor

Floods in 13 UP districts; Ganga above danger mark in Varanasi, Prayagraj

ZEE5 Bangla bets on affordable prices to lure viewers, says official

Topics :Lok SabhaCongress

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story