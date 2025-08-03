Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 10:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Air India cancels Bhubaneswar-Delhi flight due to technical issue

The airline cited abnormal cabin temperatures on the ground as the reason behind the cancellation

Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

Passengers scheduled to fly from Bhubaneswar to Delhi on Air India's flight AI500 faced unexpected disruptions on Sunday as the airline cancelled the service due to a technical issue.

The airline cited abnormal cabin temperatures on the ground as the reason behind the cancellation.

In an official statement, an Air India Spokesperson said, "Flight AI500 scheduled to operate from Bhubaneswar to Delhi on 3 August has been cancelled due to a technical issue causing high cabin temperature on ground prior to the departure. Our airport team in Bhubaneswar is assisting the impacted passengers with alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused".

 

The issue was identified while the aircraft was still on the tarmac, preventing it from taking off as scheduled.

On July 31, the passengers of Air India flight AI2017, scheduled to fly from Delhi to London, experienced an unexpected delay after the aircraft aborted the takeoff and returned to the bay following a suspected technical issue.

According to a statement issued by an Air India spokesperson, the cockpit crew made the decision to discontinue the take-off run in accordance with standard operating procedures.

"Flight AI2017 operating from Delhi to London on 31 July returned to bay due to a suspected technical issue. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back for precautionary checks. An alternative aircraft is being deployed to fly the passengers to London at the earliest. Our ground staff is extending all support and care to the guests to minimise inconvenience caused due to this unexpected delay. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our passengers remain the top priority," the Air India spokesperson said.

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

