Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day to honour to Shibu Soren

Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned for the day as a mark of respect following the death of sitting MP Shibu Soren.
JMM founder and three time Jharkhand chief minister Soren, 81, died on Monday.
Deputy Chairman Harivansh read out an obituary reference after which MPs stood in their places as a mark of respect to the departed soul.
Thereafter, Harivansh announced adjournment of proceedings for the day.
No official business was taken up.
Harivansh described Soren as a grassroot leader who worked for the empowerment of tribal communities, poor and the downtrodden.
"In his death, the country has lost an experienced parliamentarian, strong advocate for tribal rights, and extremely honoured public representative," he said.
Born on January 11, 1944, in Nemra village (present-day Ramgarh, Jharkhand), he was from the Santhal tribal community. He founded Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and served as Chief Minister of Jharkhand three times between 2005 and 2010.
Soren was five times Lok Sabha MP and served as a Union Minister for Coal under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 200405 and 2006, he said.
He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in June 2020 and served until his death.
