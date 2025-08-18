Air India flight aborts takeoff in Kochi due to glitch; MPs share ordeal

Passengers of Air India flight AI 504, scheduled to fly from Kochi to Delhi in the early hours of Monday, faced an unexpected delay after the aircraft aborted the takeoff due to a technical issue and returned to the bay, officials said.
According to Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), the revised time of departure was 1:00 am on Monday.
"A technical issue caused an Air India flight bound for Delhi to abort the takeoff. Air India is rectifying it and has informed Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) that they are changing the aircraft. The expected new time of departure is 0100 hrs", a CIAL PRO said in a statement.
The incident came to light after Congress MP Hibi Eden, who was on board the flight, posted on social media that the aircraft seemed to have skidded on the runway.
"Something unusual with this flight AI 504....it just felt like the flight skid on the runway....and hasn't taken off yet...." he wrote in a Facebook post.
Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather, also on board, said the pilot later announced that the aircraft could not be used for travel.
"Now pilot announced...this aircraft cannot be used for travel. So, will be shifting passengers to another aircraft and approx by 1 am," Mather said.
More details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app