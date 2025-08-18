Home / India News / Air India flight aborts takeoff in Kochi due to glitch; MPs share ordeal

Air India flight aborts takeoff in Kochi due to glitch; MPs share ordeal

The incident came to light after Congress MP Hibi Eden, who was on board the flight, posted on social media that the aircraft seemed to have skidded on the runway.

air india plane
Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather, also on board, said the pilot later announced that the aircraft could not be used for travel | File image
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 7:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Passengers of Air India flight AI 504, scheduled to fly from Kochi to Delhi in the early hours of Monday, faced an unexpected delay after the aircraft aborted the takeoff due to a technical issue and returned to the bay, officials said.

According to Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), the revised time of departure was 1:00 am on Monday.

"A technical issue caused an Air India flight bound for Delhi to abort the takeoff. Air India is rectifying it and has informed Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) that they are changing the aircraft. The expected new time of departure is 0100 hrs", a CIAL PRO said in a statement.

The incident came to light after Congress MP Hibi Eden, who was on board the flight, posted on social media that the aircraft seemed to have skidded on the runway. 

"Something unusual with this flight AI 504....it just felt like the flight skid on the runway....and hasn't taken off yet...." he wrote in a Facebook post.

Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather, also on board, said the pilot later announced that the aircraft could not be used for travel.

"Now pilot announced...this aircraft cannot be used for travel. So, will be shifting passengers to another aircraft and approx by 1 am," Mather said.

More details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jammu administration orders closure of all schools today due to bad weather

Premium

Decoded: How the probe against Justice Yashwant Varma will unfold

Premium

Delhi airport capacity soars past 100 million, joining elite global club

AI, deepfakes real challenges before election commission: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Nadda to ensure unopposed election for Vice President with Oppn talks

Topics :Air IndiaKochiMember of Parliament

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story