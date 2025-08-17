Home / India News / Delhi airport capacity soars past 100 million, joining elite global club

Delhi airport capacity soars past 100 million, joining elite global club

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL)-run hub entered the list in May last year and closed 2024 at 109 million passenger-handling capacity, following the full operationalisation of Terminal 1

Delhi Airport | File Image
premium
Delhi Airport | File Image
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 10:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi airport, with a capacity to handle 109 million passengers annually, has joined a select group of airports worldwide in the “100-million-plus club,” based on data from OAG and airport operators. There are only six airports in this exclusive list.
 
The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL)-run hub entered the list in May last year and closed 2024 at 109 million passenger-handling capacity, following the full operationalisation of Terminal 1. That makes it the only Asian airport, apart from Tokyo Haneda, in this group. If the government clears plans to rebuild and modernise Terminal 2, the overall capacity could rise further to 140 million passengers per year.
 
The expansion plan, however, remains under discussion. Meanwhile, the Delhi-NCR region is getting ready for a second airport in Jewar. The Noida International Airport, with an initial capacity for 12 million passengers annually, is expected to be fully operational by November and help ease pressure on Delhi airport, which already handled over 80 million passengers in 2024.
 
According to the latest OAG data released this month, other airports in the 100-million-plus list include Atlanta, the global leader with a capacity to handle 125.48 million passengers as of 2024, Dubai (120 million), Tokyo Haneda (110 million), Heathrow (103 million), and Dallas (102.9 million).
 
Competition is intensifying as airports worldwide unveil aggressive expansion plans. Istanbul, currently at 90 million seats, is expected to reach 120 million by year-end and target 200 million by 2028. Riyadh’s upcoming King Salman International Airport aims for a handling capacity of 120 million passengers by 2030 and 185 million by 2050. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'SIR means stealing votes from the people of Bihar': Rahul slams BJP, ECI

Goa police nab mastermind of ₹1 crore digital arrest scam at Delhi airport

INDIA bloc leaders likely to discuss joint VP candidate on Monday

IMD forecasts heavy rain in Telangana, red alert in place till August 20

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, hits 204.60 metre

Topics :IGI Airport busiest airportsIGI AirportIndira Gandhi International AirportDelhi airportindia air traffic

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story