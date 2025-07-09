Bridge collapses in Gujarat's Vadodara, 4 vehicles fall into river

A portion of the Gambhira Bridge over the Mahisagar River collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara district early Wednesday morning, plunging multiple vehicles into the river below. Rescue operations are currently underway.
The collapse occurred around 7:30 am on the Padra–Mujpur stretch, a key roadway connecting Central Gujarat with the Saurashtra region. The bridge, situated roughly 25 kilometres from Vadodara city, is a vital route for heavy transport and commuter traffic.
Initial reports suggest that two trucks and two vans were crossing the bridge when it partially gave way without warning.
#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat | The Gambhira bridge on the Mahisagar river, connecting Vadodara and Anand, collapses in Padra; local administration present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/7JlI2PQJJk— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025
“Around four vehicles, including two trucks and two vans, fell into the river after the bridge partially collapsed. We have rescued four persons so far,” said Vijay Charan, inspector at Padra police station, speaking to PTI.
According to a report by The Times of India, at least 10 people had been pulled from the river, with three to four in critical condition. Emergency services, including disaster response units and local police teams, rushed to the scene after residents alerted authorities.
The cause of the collapse is still under investigation. Meanwhile, officials have cordoned off the area and urged commuters to avoid the route until further notice. Engineers from the state highways department are expected to arrive on site to assess structural damage and determine the reason behind the failure.
Speaking to reporters, Secretary of the Roads & Buildings Dept, PR Patelia said, "We have got information of damage to the Gambhira bridge, which led to an accident. A team of experts has been sent to the site of the incident." This is a developing story.