Home / India News / SC upholds Telangana's domicile rules for admissions in medical colleges

SC upholds Telangana's domicile rules for admissions in medical colleges

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran allowed the appeal of the state government and upheld the Telangana Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Rules 2017

Supreme Court, SC
Supreme Court | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 11:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Telangana government's domicile rule permitting students, who have studied for the last four years up to Class 12 in the state, for admissions in medical and dental colleges under state quota.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran allowed the appeal of the state government and upheld the Telangana Medical and Dental Colleges Admission (Admission into MBBS & BDS Courses) Rules, 2017, amended in 2024.

The impugned rules entitled only those students, who have studied for last four years up to Class 12 in the state to admissions in the medical and dental colleges under the state quota.

The Telangana High Court had held the state's permanent residents cannot be denied benefits of admissions in medical colleges only because they lived outside the state for sometime.

The top court on August 5 reserved its verdict on the pleas, including one from the Telangana government, against an order that struck down its domicile rule for admissions in medical colleges in the state.

The state was represented by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi and lawyer Sravan Kumar Karnam.

The detailed judgement is awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SCO Summit 2025 LIVE updates: We have seen ugly face of terrorism recently in Pahalgam, says PM Modi

Telangana govt announces to hand over Kaleshwaram project case to CBI

Delhi HC tells DU colleges to enforce 5% sports, ECA quota in admissions

Bank holidays in Sept 2025: Complete list of holidays, detail inside

Brahmins profiteering off Indians: Trump adviser Navarro justifies tariffs

Topics :Supreme CourtTelanganaMedical colleges

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story