Amaravati to be developed as major economic hub, growth engine: Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to develop Amaravati as a major economic hub and growth engine for the state.

Chairing the 60th meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), he emphasised that all constructions in the capital city must reflect Telugu culture and traditions.

"Officials should develop Amaravati as a major economic hub and growth engine for Andhra Pradesh. The capital should become a hub for investments and economic activity, with plans for high-rise and iconic buildings," Naidu said in an official release late on Thursday.

The chief minister instructed officials to accelerate infrastructure development in the capital region, including construction of an iconic bridge across the Krishna river connecting Amaravati with Vijayawada.

He stressed that government buildings, including the Assembly, should provide a world-class visitor experience and feature innovative designs while ensuring optimal utilisation of space. He also proposed establishing a dedicated financial district to house banks and financial institutions, along with utility corridors for water, electricity and gas supply. Meanwhile, the 60th CRDA meeting approved major projects, including ₹1,208.41 crore for Twin Towers in Quantum Valley, ₹2,540 crore for Secretariat, General Administration Department (GAD) and Heads of Departments (HOD) towers, and ₹798 crore for Assembly civil works. Representatives of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani informed the chief minister that admissions to the Amaravati campus will commence from the 2027 academic year.