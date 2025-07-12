Woman alleges rape at IIM Calcutta boys' hostel; accused arrested

In another incident coming close on the heels of the South Calcutta Law College gangrape case, a woman has accused a second-year management student at IIM Calcutta of raping her inside the institute's Joka campus, Bhaskar English reported.

The woman, who is not a student of the institute, filed a complaint at Haridevpur police station on Friday. She alleged that the accused, identified as Parmanand Jain, had called her to the IIM campus for a counselling session. The two had reportedly met a few days earlier through work-related conversations.

ALSO READ: PIL in Calcutta HC seeks CBI probe into law college 'gang rape' case According to the complaint, when the woman arrived on campus, Jain stopped her from registering as a visitor — something that made her uneasy, but she chose to trust him. Instead of taking her to the counselling area, he took her to the boys’ hostel, saying he needed to pick up something.

Inside the hostel, he allegedly offered her pizza and a drink. The survivor said she began feeling dizzy and unwell after consuming the beverage. When she asked to use the restroom, she claimed Jain stopped her and tried to get physically close. She resisted and even slapped him. In response, Jain allegedly pulled her hair, grabbed her neck, slammed her head against the wall, and raped her, the news report said. Victim managed to escape and report the incident The woman said she was in a semi-conscious state for some time and eventually blacked out. When she regained consciousness in the evening, she found herself still inside the hostel room. She then managed to leave the premises and informed a friend. The two first went to Thakurpukur police station, but were directed to Haridevpur PS, under whose jurisdiction the IIM campus falls. A formal FIR was then registered.