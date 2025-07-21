Home / India News / Amarnath Yatra: Fresh batch of over 3,700 pilgrims leaves from Jammu

Amarnath Yatra: Fresh batch of over 3,700 pilgrims leaves from Jammu

According to data, the number of pilgrims undertaking the yatra has been declining over the last few days

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra
The footfall at the counters for on-the-spot registration has also decreased in the last few days. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 8:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A fresh batch of over 3,700 pilgrims left Jammu on Monday for the twin base camps of the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

So far, over 300,000 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the ice lingam of Lord Shiva at the 3,880-metre-high shrine since the yatra began on July 3.

Escorted by CRPF and police personnel, the batch of 3,791 pilgrims -- 3,067 men, 522 women, nine children, 192 sadhus and sadhvis, and a transgender -- left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here in 148 vehicles between 3.33 am and 4.06 am, they said. 

The first pilgrim convoy, carrying 1,208 pilgrims in 52 vehicles, left for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district, followed by the second convoy of 2,583 pilgrims in 96 vehicles, who are undertaking the yatra via the 48-km traditional Pahalgam route in Anantnag district, they said.

According to data, the number of pilgrims undertaking the yatra has been declining over the last few days. While 7,908 pilgrims left for Amarnath on July 18, the number was 6,365 on July 19, 4,388 on July 20, and today's batch of 3,791 pilgrims was the lowest so far.

The footfall at the counters for on-the-spot registration has also decreased in the last few days.

Officials said more than 4 lakh people have registered online for the pilgrimage so far. Last year, more than 5.10 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine.

The 38-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 9.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Citizens' group condemns incidents targeting Bengali-speaking migrants

Spain, UAE visit set to create over 14,000 jobs in state, says MP CM

We provided 40 mn houses- that's Japan's entire population: Jaishankar

Orange alert in 6 Uttarakhand districts; schools to remain shut in Dehradun

Paras hospital firing case: Four accused sent to Patna on transit remand

Topics :Amarnath yatraAmarnath pilgrimsJammu

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story