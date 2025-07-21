Paras hospital firing case: Four accused sent to Patna on transit remand

Four individuals arrested in connection with the firing incident at Paras Hospital in Patna are being sent to Bihar on Monday. They were given transit remand from the Alipore Court.

On Thursday, Police reported that unidentified assailants shot a prisoner, Chandan Mishra, who was admitted to a hospital in Patna for treatment. Bihar Police, in a joint operation with Kolkata Police and Kolkata STF, detained the main accused, Taushif alias Badshah, from Kolkata for the shooting incident. Additionally, Nishu Khan and two others have also been detained.

All four of the accused have been arrested in Kolkata in connection with the murder of Chandan Mishra in a Patna hospital, said Patna SSP Kartikey K Sharma, adding that the other four are still absconding.

On 17th July, Chandan Mishra was shot dead in the hospital. The shooters fled to different places after committing the crime. While starting the investigation, raids were conducted by the Patna Police at various places, and many people were questioned. The main shooter, Tausif, was arrested in Kolkata. Kolkata Police and Kolkata STF gave us very commendable support, and due to that support, Tausif was arrested in Kolkata. Along with Tausif, 3 other people were also found there who had a role in this conspiracy...He has been booked in NDPS, Arms Act and attempt to murder cases in the past. Nishu Khan has also been booked in extortion and Arms Act cases in the past, with him his Harsh and Bheem arrested...All 4 of the accused have been arrested in Kolkata...," SSP Kartikey K Sharma said.

He further said, "The other four are still absconding and will be arrested soon. The investigation is underway." While being taken to Alipore court, the accused Nishu Khan stated to the media, "I did not know anything about murder plotting. I came here with my girlfriend for my spinal surgery, as in 2023, I was shot due to a land-related fight issue and became bedridden. Taushif is my brother; he told me Sheru said to shoot Chandan. I don't know why he shot him. After the gunfire incident, he came to me and told me-I didn't know how to react or what to do... Later on, STF came and raided where I was staying. They arrested me, my nursing staff, caretaker, and later my girlfriend too"

According to Bihar Police, initial investigation has revealed that the conspiracy for this murder was hatched at Nishu Khan's residence, and Taushif alias Badshah mainly carried out the act. In the release, the police said, "Interrogation of other suspects related to the incident is ongoing. All arrested accused are being sent to Patna as per legal procedures. Kolkata Police and Kolkata STF have provided commendable support in this case. A team was formed by Kolkata Police, which continuously and actively assisted Patna Police." The prisoner, Chandan Mishra, was out on parole on the grounds of required medical attention and was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment, when unidentified assailants barged into the hospital and shot him, Patna SSP Kartikay Sharma said on Thursday.