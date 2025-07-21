Home / India News / Orange alert in 6 Uttarakhand districts; schools to remain shut in Dehradun

Orange alert in 6 Uttarakhand districts; schools to remain shut in Dehradun

According to the SEOC, the weather office has predicted lightning accompanied with strong winds in some ares of Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar

Heavy Rainfall
The SEOC said that letters have been sent to the district magistrates directing them to remain on alert and take necessary precautions. Photo: ANI Twitter
Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 6:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An 'orange' alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in six districts of Uttarakhand on Monday, the meteorological department said.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, the weather office has also predicted lightning accompanied with strong winds in some ares of Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar. 

ALSO READ: Rains lash parts of Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in 5 districts 

The centre also said that letters have been sent to the district magistrates directing them to remain on alert and take necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal issued an order for all schools and Anganwadi centres from Classes 1 to 12 to remain closed on Monday in view of the 'orange' alert.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Paras hospital firing case: Four accused sent to Patna on transit remand

Delhi may teach non-Hindi languages to children, says CM Rekha Gupta

Assam BJP holds two-day meet to plan 2026 Assembly poll strategy

ICMR looks to commercialise malaria vaccine, invites EoIs for tech transfer

Nitish may stay as Bihar CM, but should step down as JD(U) chief: Kushwaha

Topics :Uttarakhandheavy rainsRainfall

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story