Orange alert in 6 Uttarakhand districts; schools to remain shut in Dehradun

An 'orange' alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in six districts of Uttarakhand on Monday, the meteorological department said.
According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, the weather office has also predicted lightning accompanied with strong winds in some ares of Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar.
The centre also said that letters have been sent to the district magistrates directing them to remain on alert and take necessary precautions.
Meanwhile, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal issued an order for all schools and Anganwadi centres from Classes 1 to 12 to remain closed on Monday in view of the 'orange' alert.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
