Home / India News / Amarnath Yatra suspended amid high-level political huddles in Delhi

The Amarnath Yatra 2025 was suspended as the Jammu admin withdrew officials, coinciding with heightened political activity and key meetings in New Delhi

Pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra
Pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra | File Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 12:21 AM IST
Amarnath Yatra 2025 was officially suspended late on Monday, with the Jammu district administration relieving all officers and officials deployed at key Facilitation Centres in the city. The move comes amid heightened political activity in New Delhi and specualtion around the possible restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
 
An order issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, directed immediate withdrawal of staff from the Base Camp at Yatri Niwas (Bhagwati Nagar), Ram Mandir (Purani Mandi), and Geeta Bhawan (Parade). Officers have been instructed to return to their original postings for regular duty.
 
The suspension follows the annual yatra’s high footfall this year and coincides with a surge in political meetings in the national capital. President Droupadi Murmu recently held back-to-back meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sparking speculation about a significant political development in the Union Territory.
 
Shah has also met with senior leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, including the BJP chief of the erstwhile state. Significantly, this (August 5) is the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. In 2019, J&K was stripped of its statehood.
 
The timing of the yatra’s formal suspension has only added fuel to speculation that a major announcement on J&K’s political future could be imminent.

Topics :Narendra ModiAmit ShahAmarnath yatraJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 12:21 AM IST

