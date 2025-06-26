Home / India News / J&K Police urge Amarnath pilgrims to travel in convoys for safety

J&K Police urge Amarnath pilgrims to travel in convoys for safety

In a small advisory on X, IGP Jammu said: Shri Amarnath Ji yatra pilgrims who wish to start their yatra from Jammu are advised to join only the official convoys for a safe and secure journey

Pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra
Pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Jammu and Kashmir Police have urged Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to avoid independent travel and join official convoys for safety, days ahead of the annual pilgrimage.
 
In a small advisory on X, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Jammu said, Shri Amarnath Ji yatra pilgrims who wish to start their yatra from Jammu are advised to join only the official convoys for a safe and secure journey.
-  Avoid independent travel
-  Travel in escorted convoys
 
 
The Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin from July 3 and will continue till August 9. The advisory comes around the time when a counter-terror operation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district. 
 
Officials confirmed on Thursday that four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists are trapped in a forested area in Udhampur district with security forces attempting to neutralise them, PTI reported.
 
The operation was launched following specific intelligence, after which a joint party search was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir in the Bihali area of Basantgarh.
 
This also comes after the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a mock drill on Wednesday in the Udhampur district to prepare for emergencies ahead of the yatra. 
 
The 13th Battalion of the NDRF carried out a drill that included various emergency scenarios, rescue operations, medical assistance, and support for the yatra and its pilgrims, the official said, as quoted by PTI.
 
Moreover, the lodging facilities in the district were also inspected by Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai. “All arrangements have been put in place. The Udhampur district houses 26 lodgement centres with a capacity to accommodate 6,500 pilgrims. We have established centres to house pilgrims in case of any weather-related or other emergencies,” she said, as quoted by PTI.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hydrogen wheels: Why Gadkari is betting big on trucks powered by fuel cells

'Water won't go anywhere': Jal Shakti minister on Indus Waters Treaty

Indian firms lead e-invoicing adoption among 6 major economies: Study

LIVE news updates: Dragon capsule with Shubhanshu Shukla docks successfully at ISS

Cabinet passes resolution to mark June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas'

Topics :Amarnath yatraAmarnath pilgrimsJammu and KashmirBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story