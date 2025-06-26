J&K Police urge Amarnath pilgrims to travel in convoys for safety

Jammu and Kashmir Police have urged Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to avoid independent travel and join official convoys for safety, days ahead of the annual pilgrimage.
In a small advisory on X, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Jammu said, Shri Amarnath Ji yatra pilgrims who wish to start their yatra from Jammu are advised to join only the official convoys for a safe and secure journey.
- Avoid independent travel
- Travel in escorted convoys
The Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin from July 3 and will continue till August 9. The advisory comes around the time when a counter-terror operation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.
The 13th Battalion of the NDRF carried out a drill that included various emergency scenarios, rescue operations, medical assistance, and support for the yatra and its pilgrims, the official said, as quoted by PTI.
Moreover, the lodging facilities in the district were also inspected by Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai. “All arrangements have been put in place. The Udhampur district houses 26 lodgement centres with a capacity to accommodate 6,500 pilgrims. We have established centres to house pilgrims in case of any weather-related or other emergencies,” she said, as quoted by PTI.
