J&K Police urge Amarnath pilgrims to travel in convoys for safety

Jammu and Kashmir Police have urged Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to avoid independent travel and join official convoys for safety, days ahead of the annual pilgrimage.

In a small advisory on X, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Jammu said, Shri Amarnath Ji yatra pilgrims who wish to start their yatra from Jammu are advised to join only the official convoys for a safe and secure journey.

- Avoid independent travel

- Travel in escorted convoys

ALSO READ: Jammu police to set up additional security checkpoints for Amarnath yatra The Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin from July 3 and will continue till August 9. The advisory comes around the time when a counter-terror operation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

Officials confirmed on Thursday that four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists are trapped in a forested area in Udhampur district with security forces attempting to neutralise them, PTI reported. The operation was launched following specific intelligence, after which a joint party search was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir in the Bihali area of Basantgarh. ALSO READ: Amarnath yatra routes declared 'No Flying Zone' as J-K bolsters security This also comes after the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a mock drill on Wednesday in the Udhampur district to prepare for emergencies ahead of the yatra. The 13th Battalion of the NDRF carried out a drill that included various emergency scenarios, rescue operations, medical assistance, and support for the yatra and its pilgrims, the official said, as quoted by PTI.