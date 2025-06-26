Hydrogen wheels: Why Gadkari is betting big on trucks powered by fuel cells

India is betting on hydrogen fuel cell trucks to cut emissions in freight transport, and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari says the groundwork has already begun.

“On our part, we are working on 10 major projects on hydrogen fuel cells in which companies like Tata, Ashok Leyland and others will operate hydrogen-based trucks and buses. This is a priority project. We are making arrangements for transportation and refilling facilities for hydrogen,” he said.

Tata, Ashok Leyland test hydrogen-powered vehicles Tata Motors is currently testing 16 heavy-duty trucks along key freight corridors, including Delhi-NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Surat and Jamshedpur. The fleet comprises both hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (H2-FCEVs) and hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2-ICE) trucks, with a range of 300–500 km per fill. Meanwhile, Ashok Leyland in October last year said that it would commercially launch its first hydrogen-powered truck within 18-24 months. After establishing its first India's first hydrogen dispensing station at its R&D centre in Faridabad, Indian Oil is now working to set up India’s largest green hydrogen project (10,000 TPA) at Panipat. Ten highway corridors have also been identified for zero-emission freight movement.

Green hydrogen challenges: High cost, regulatory hurdles At the 2025 India Auto Expo, manufacturers showcased H2-ICE models, which are more compatible with existing supply chains than fuel cell systems and can run on lower-purity hydrogen, a recent S&P Global report highlighted. However, the same report highlighted significant challenges. Green hydrogen remains costly to produce, infrastructure is limited, and retrofitting ICE vehicles is not yet permitted. Without a clear regulatory framework and stronger incentives, hydrogen is expected to account for less than 5 per cent of India’s heavy truck market by 2032. Hydrogen key to India’s net-zero strategy As part of efforts to meet India’s net-zero target by 2070, the ministry is examining the feasibility of converting existing ICE vehicles to run on hydrogen. “We are looking at existing internal combustion engines for conversion,” he added.