Amazon senior manager murder in northeast Delhi, two more arrested

With this, a total of four people have been arrested in the case so far

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 11:27 AM IST
Two more persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of an Amazon executive in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Sohail (23), a resident of Noor-e-Elahi in Bhajanpura and Jubair (23), a resident of Mohanpuri in Bhajanpura, they said.

With this, a total of four people have been arrested in the case so far.

Around 11:30 pm on Thursday, police received a tip-off about the accused persons and nabbed them near Burari while they were trying to escape to Punjab, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Harpreet Gill (36), who worked as a senior manager with e-commerce giant Amazon, and his maternal uncle Govind Singh (32) were shot at and injured late on Tuesday night in northeast Delhi's Subhash Vihar area when the two were travelling on a motorcycle. Gill was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Singh has been discharged from hospital and is recuperating at home. He is cooperating in the investigation of the case, police said.

The fifth and last accused Adnan is on the run and efforts are being made to nab him, they said.

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

