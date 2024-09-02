Amid heavy rain, Andhra Guv urges caution, calls for Red Cross, Scouts' aid

Amid the heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Governor S Abdul Nazeer has expressed concern over the heavy rain and floods causing disruption of normal life in Vijayawada and surrounding areas. The Governor cautioned people to remain in safer places and not to venture outside except in emergency situation with the help of government authorities. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He said "those who are stuck in inundated areas should contact government authorities so that the NDRF teams can be deployed to rescue them and take them to safer places." The Governor also requested the Red Cross, Scouts and Guides, and other NGOs to coordinate with the government authorities and actively participate in the rescue and relief operations and distribution of food, medicines and other essential items to the affected people.

Abdul Nazeer expressed profound grief over the loss of lives due to rain related incidents in Vijayawada and other places in the State and offered his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inspected the situation the area on Monday. Aerial visuals from Vijayawada have shown several areas of the city inundated in the flood water.

More From This Section

Speaking to ANI, CM Naidu said, "We are streamlining the system, and 110 boats are currently working to supply food and provide medical assistance. I am regularly monitoring the floods, and officials are actively working on the ground. Since last night, I have visited many flood-affected areas. The public should not panic. We are setting up command and control centers in the flood-affected regions."

The incessant downpour has caused waterlogging at the Budameru Canal and Singhnagar. The rising floodwater levels have led to an increase in the water level in the Budameru Canal. Meanwhile, officials are monitoring the situation for timely rescue operations and supplying food to the public.

Earlier, a railway track near Intakanne railway station connecting Kesamudram and Intakanne was washed away on Sunday due to heavy rains in the region. The restoration work for the track are ongoing and will be completed by tomorrow evening, according to officials.

The South Central Railways, Secundrabad Division, Chief Project Manager Subramaniam said that there have been six main breaches on the track, with the major breaches being around 50-70 meters.

"We are attending the breach at kilometre 418. The breach is set mainly at 418, 432 and 433 km. At 418 km, out of six breaches we have attained five main breaches. The main breach we are attending right now is a major breach and the length is around 70 meters. It can take some time...We are attending the kilometre 433 main breach now which is around 50 meters in length. So these two are the main breaches. We are attending these 2 main breaches right now", said Subramaniam while speaking to ANI.