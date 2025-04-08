Home / India News / Supreme Court stays HC order for CBI probe into Bengal SSC jobs case

Supreme Court stays HC order for CBI probe into Bengal SSC jobs case

The Supreme Court's stay gives interim relief to the West Bengal government, which was under scrutiny over alleged irregularities in the appointment of staff through the SSC recruitment process

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacts with a teacher who lost his job after a Supreme Court verdict invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools in the state. (Photo: PTI)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 12:23 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Calcutta High Court's order directing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the West Bengal government's decision to create supernumerary posts in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment process.
 
This decision provides temporary relief to the state administration, which had faced scrutiny over alleged irregularities in the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools. 
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with the affected candidates at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Monday. "We have ‘Plan A, B, C, D and E’ ready. Did you receive any notice terminating your jobs? You go and work... Who has stopped you? Continue with your work. You are free to offer voluntary services, in the meantime," she said to the affected teachers. 
 
The CM had assured them on Monday that the West Bengal government will approach the SC with a review petition and seek clarification on the fate of thousands of schoolchildren whose teachers have been affected by the court’s order.
 
“We are asking Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal, will also ask Prashant Bhusan, Kalyan Banerjee and many other legal luminaries, who will approach the Supreme Court on behalf of the State government and fight for the deserving candidates,” she said.
 
First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

