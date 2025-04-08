Supreme Court stays HC order for CBI probe into Bengal SSC jobs case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Calcutta High Court's order directing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the West Bengal government's decision to create supernumerary posts in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment process

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with the affected candidates at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Monday. "We have ‘Plan A, B, C, D and E’ ready. Did you receive any notice terminating your jobs? You go and work... Who has stopped you? Continue with your work. You are free to offer voluntary services, in the meantime," she said to the affected teachers. This decision provides temporary relief to the state administration, which had faced scrutiny over alleged irregularities in the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools.

The CM had assured them on Monday that the West Bengal government will approach the SC with a review petition and seek clarification on the fate of thousands of schoolchildren whose teachers have been affected by the court’s order.

“We are asking Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal, will also ask Prashant Bhusan, Kalyan Banerjee and many other legal luminaries, who will approach the Supreme Court on behalf of the State government and fight for the deserving candidates,” she said.