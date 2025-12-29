Amit Shah on day-long visit to Assam; to inaugurate projects, address rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive here on Monday on a day-long visit to Assam to inaugurate several projects and address a public meeting, officials said.

Shah was earlier scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on Sunday night from Ahmedabad, but his flight could not take off due to fog and his visit was postponed to Monday.

The home minister will begin his visit by paying homage to martyrs of the Assam movement against illegal infiltrators at the newly constructed 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra' here.

He will then leave for Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Vaishnava saint Srimanta Sankardeva, in Borduwa of Nagaon district, where he will inaugurate the Rs 227 crore redevelopment project of the spiritual site.