RG Kar Medical Hospital crime scene altered: CBI tells SC on doctor's death

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that the crime scene at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered on August 9, has been ‘altered’ thereby posing a significant challenge for the probe.





ALSO READ: Kolkata murder accused narrated act sans emotions: Polygraph test details The top court, which initiated suo moto cognizance of the horrific incident last week, is currently hearing the case. The matter is being examined by a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the central investigative agency, told the court that they have not been supplied with the medical examination report of the accused. To this, advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mamata Banerjee government, informed that the report is part of the case diary and submitted.

SG further remarked that the agency entered the crime scene on the fifth day, and starting the CBI probe is challenging as the “crime scene is altered”.

The central agency was handed over the probe by the Calcutta High Court on last Tuesday, as the court lashed out at the administration over poor handling of the incident.

A day later, a huge mob of thousands barged into the hospital premises, vandalising parts of the establishment and also assaulted doctors on the premises. Eyewitnesses said that the attack was a plot to destroy the evidence and alleged a larger conspiracy in the matter.

More From This Section

So far, only one person has been arrested in the case. The accused is a civic volunteer identified as Sanjoy Roy, who is currently under CBI’s custody. The agency also conducted a polygraph test on him on Sunday, which revealed some painful details. The agency officials told The Times of India that the accused narrated the episode without any trace of emotions and the expert team is of the view that he has animalistic tendencies.

Former principal of the medical college Sandip Ghosh is also being questioned by the agency. The CBI might conduct a polygraph test on him as well to verify his answers. During the hearing, the court also urged the protesting doctors across India to resume duty. Large scale nationwide protests led by junior doctors, now in its 11th day, have significantly impacted hospital services.