Amit Shah to arrive in Kolkata today for West Bengal's two-day visit

According to the official itinerary, the Home minister will begin his day with the inauguration of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Rajarhat, on the outskirts of Kolkata

His visit also comes just two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's whirlwind tour in North Bengal, underscoring the central leadership's sustained focus on the state. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 3:57 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Kolkata on Saturday night for a two-day visit to West Bengal, marking his first trip to the state after the success of 'Operation Sindoor'.

Shah is scheduled to attend a series of official and party programmes on Sunday.

According to the official itinerary, the Home minister will begin his day with the inauguration of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Rajarhat, on the outskirts of Kolkata.

Later in the day, Shah will address BJP leaders and functionaries at a party convention at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Party insiders said the meeting is expected to focus on the BJP's roadmap for West Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

"Amit Shah Ji will give us a roadmap for the next assembly polls in the state," BJP state president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said.

Shah will also pay a visit to the ancestral home of Swami Vivekananda at Simla Street in north Kolkata.

This is Shah's first visit to West Bengal since 'Operation Sindoor', the military response launched following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

His visit also comes just two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's whirlwind tour in North Bengal, underscoring the central leadership's sustained focus on the state.

First Published: May 31 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

