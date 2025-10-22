Home / India News / Amit Shah turns 61; PM Modi, Nitish Kumar laud 'hardworking' leader

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Union Home Minister Amit Shah turned 61 on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah turned 61 on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other prominent leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, greeting him on his birthday.

In a message, Modi said Shah has made commendable efforts to strengthen India's internal security apparatus and ensure every Indian leads a life of safety and dignity.

"Birthday greetings to Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. He is widely admired for his dedication to public service and hardworking nature... Praying for his long and healthy life," Modi wrote on X.

Shah has been a trusted ally of the prime minister for about four decades.

Extending his greetings, Union Health Minister and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said Shah's public life is an unparalleled example of dedication and organisational skills.

Due to the home minister's unwavering resolve to eradicate Naxalism, Nadda said, the battle to make the country Naxal-free is reaching a decisive turning point.

"From the expansion of the (BJP) organisation to the empowerment of ideology, you have provided new heights. I pray to God for your excellent health, long and glorious life," he wrote on X with the tagline #HappyBDayAmitShah.

Shah was the BJP president before Nadda.

In his message, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Shah as extremely hardworking and endowed with strong determination.

Singh said Shah is working with complete zeal to strengthen India's internal security and ensure peace and stability in the country.

"I pray to God for his long life, excellent health and continued success in the service of the nation," the defence minister said on X in Hindi.

NDA ally JD(U)'s supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also conveyed his greetings to the home minister.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Honourable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. I wish for his healthy and long life," he said on X.

TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, "Wishing Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji a very happy birthday. I pray for his good health and long life in the service of our great nation."  Widely known as an astute politician and master strategist, Shah was born in an affluent Gujarati family in 1964 in Mumbai.

He became a minister in Gujarat for the first time in 2002 when Modi was the chief minister. At that time, he was the youngest minister in the state government.

At one time, he held 12 portfolios -- home, law and justice, prison, border security, civil defence, excise, transport and prohibition, among others.

During Modi's tenure as the Gujarat chief minister, Shah emerged as one of the most powerful leaders in the state.

Before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Shah was appointed as the BJP general secretary and given the charge of Uttar Pradesh, the most politically significant state.

Under Shah's stewardship, the BJP won 73 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

In July 2014, Shah was appointed as the BJP president. During his tenure, the BJP expanded its organisational base in northeast, east and parts of southern India.

Shah is considered instrumental in the BJP's growth and crafting its electoral strategy, which has paid the party rich dividends since 2014.

He joined the second Modi government as Union home minister in 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

