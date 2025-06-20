Home / India News / IMD issues 'yellow alert' in Delhi, Mumbai braces for heavy rainfall

IMD issues 'yellow alert' in Delhi, Mumbai braces for heavy rainfall

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi as rain, lightning and gusty winds expected; orange alert for Mumbai on June 20 with heavy showers likely to continue through the week

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rains
New Delhi: Commuters on a road during monsoon rain, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Friday, warning of thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and thundersqualls. Wind speeds are expected to reach 30–40 kmph, especially during the night. Gujarat and Maharashtra are also expected to receive rainfall today.
 
The showers are expected to bring the maximum temperature down to 36–38 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to hover around 27–29 degrees Celsius.
 

Delhi weather forecast for next 7 days

 
The weather in Delhi over the next seven days is expected to remain largely cloudy, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and moderate to light rainfall from 20 to 23 June. The forecast includes gusty winds ranging from 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 50 kmph during thunderstorms in the evening or night. While rainfall may vary in intensity, no heatwave conditions are expected throughout the week. Cloudy skies are also likely to persist on 24 and 25 June. 
 

IMD warns of lightning, travel disruptions and safety risks

 
In its advisory, the IMD warned of a moderate thunderstorm, cautioning against intense lightning in open areas, potential traffic snarls and possible delays to flights and trains. It also flagged risks to livestock and people working outdoors. Residents have been advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. The IMD further recommended unplugging electrical devices during the storm to prevent lightning-related damage.
 

Rain improves air quality in Delhi

 
Delhi’s air quality showed improvement on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the ‘satisfactory’ category after remaining ‘poor’ for several days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 76 at 8 am on 20 June, compared to 99 recorded the previous day.
 
According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’.
 

Heavy rain forecast for Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad

 
The IMD has predicted continued heavy rainfall in Mumbai and has issued an orange alert for 20 June. The financial capital is likely to witness persistent showers and overcast skies through the rest of the week. Pune is also expected to receive intense rainfall over the coming days, with the IMD forecasting wet weather for the city.
 
In Gujarat, Ahmedabad is likely to experience gusty winds, thunderstorms and heavy rain on 20 June. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city. 
 

Monsoon extends further; more northward progress likely in 2–3 days

 
The southwest monsoon has progressed further, covering additional areas including parts of the North Arabian Sea, the rest of Gujarat, sections of Rajasthan, more areas of Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh, as well as the remaining regions of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, and parts of Bihar, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. 
 
The IMD added that conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance into the remaining areas of the North Arabian Sea, more parts of Rajasthan, the rest of Madhya Pradesh, additional parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and into some regions of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir over the next 2–3 days.
 

Topics: BS Web Reports Delhi weather Mumbai rains IMD weather forecast weather warning weather forecast

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

