Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves establishment of state Quantum Mission

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved the establishment of a state Quantum Mission, Minister K Parthasarathy announced. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Addressing the media at the Secretariat, the Information and Public Relations Minister said the proposal was put forth by the Department of IT, Electronics and Communications and aims to align with India’s broader National Quantum Mission (NQM).
A Quantum Valley will be developed in the capital city of Amaravati, with 50 acres of land earmarked for the project.
"In future, Andhra Pradesh will be on top in the world in quantum computing. From schools to universities, all of them will be involved in training," Parthasarathy said.
Expert committee to oversee implementation
The state government has formed a committee of experts on quantum computing to guide the mission. The initiative seeks to embed quantum-related training across education levels, from schools to higher education institutions.
What is the National Quantum Mission?
The National Quantum Mission is a central government initiative aimed at advancing quantum technology and applications in India. Approved at a total outlay of ₹6,003.65 crore, it runs from 2023–24 to 2030–31 and supports infrastructure, research, and human resource development.
Key projects approved by Andhra Pradesh Cabinet
• ₹57 crore for viability gap funding at Uddhanam in Srikakulam district
• ₹82 crore for drinking water projects in Kuppam, Chittoor district
Other Cabinet decisions
• Promotion of 248 Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) constables to head constables
• Health and Family Welfare Department’s proposal to achieve a world record on International Yoga Day on 21 June
• Industries Department’s plan to establish one MSME park in each assembly constituency