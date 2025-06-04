Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 11:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves establishment of state Quantum Mission

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves establishment of state Quantum Mission

The Cabinet cleared the Quantum Mission proposed by the IT Department; a Quantum Valley will be developed in Amaravati with 50 acres earmarked for infrastructure

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM | Image: X/@ncbn

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved the establishment of a state Quantum Mission, Minister K Parthasarathy announced. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
 
Addressing the media at the Secretariat, the Information and Public Relations Minister said the proposal was put forth by the Department of IT, Electronics and Communications and aims to align with India’s broader National Quantum Mission (NQM).
 
A Quantum Valley will be developed in the capital city of Amaravati, with 50 acres of land earmarked for the project.
 
"In future, Andhra Pradesh will be on top in the world in quantum computing. From schools to universities, all of them will be involved in training," Parthasarathy said.
 
 
Expert committee to oversee implementation 

Also Read

Vingroup

Vietnam's Vingroup in talks with Andhra, T'gana to widen presence in India

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Help turn Amaravati into another Hyderabad, Andhra CM Naidu urges industry

Highways

Union cabinet approves Rs 3,653 cr 4-lane Badvel-Nellore highway in Andhra

AP EAMCET 2025

AP EAMCET 2025: Answer Key released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; download now

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Two firms to set up industrial units in Kuppam, create 8K jobs: Andhra CM

The state government has formed a committee of experts on quantum computing to guide the mission. The initiative seeks to embed quantum-related training across education levels, from schools to higher education institutions.
 
What is the National Quantum Mission? 
The National Quantum Mission is a central government initiative aimed at advancing quantum technology and applications in India. Approved at a total outlay of ₹6,003.65 crore, it runs from 2023–24 to 2030–31 and supports infrastructure, research, and human resource development.
 
Key projects approved by Andhra Pradesh Cabinet
 
• ₹57 crore for viability gap funding at Uddhanam in Srikakulam district
• ₹82 crore for drinking water projects in Kuppam, Chittoor district
 
Other Cabinet decisions
 
• Promotion of 248 Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) constables to head constables
• Health and Family Welfare Department’s proposal to achieve a world record on International Yoga Day on 21 June
• Industries Department’s plan to establish one MSME park in each assembly constituency
   

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh

PM, EAM 'quiet' on Indian students being affected by Trump's actions: Cong

KC Venugopal, PAC head

Pension remarks meant to show govt's delay in payment, arrears: Venugopal

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

BJP slams Bhagwant Mann's 'one nation, one husband' remark on Op Sindoor

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi visits MP, holds meeting with senior Congress leaders

Jairam Ramesh

Oppn parties demand special session of Parliament, write letter to PM

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Quantum internet quantum computer Amaravati

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon