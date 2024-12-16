Andhra CM aims to complete Polavaram project by 2026, outlines plans

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said his government has set the target to complete the Polavaram project by 2026.

Addressing a press conference at the project site in Eluru district after surveying its progress, the CM stated that he had directed officials to work out the minutest details to achieve this goal.

"We have set a target to complete the project by 2026. I instructed the officials to work out the minutest details," Naidu said, adding that broad milestones have been outlined for the mega irrigation project, and Key Performance Indicators (KPI) will also be established.

According to Naidu, the KPIs will provide a clear timeline for completing each component of the project.

Furthermore, the CM emphasised the need to create Standard Operating procedures (SOPs) and called on executing engineers, the Central Water Commission, the Government of India (GoI), the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP), experts, and other stakeholders to ensure clarity.

Naidu also highlighted that a comprehensive action plan would be created to move forward, and any hurdles, such as a writ petition in the Supreme Court, would be cleared to ensure the project's completion.

He noted that had the TDP continued in power after 2019, the project could have been completed by 2020-21. He also said the project had incurred additional expenses and cost escalations since then.

The TDP supremo alleged that the previous YSRCP government had diverted Rs 2,334 crore from the Rs 8,242 crore released by the Centre and left Rs 2,000 crore in pending bills, among other alleged irregularities.

Naidu claimed that the previous TDP dispensation had completed 71 per cent of the Polavaram Project's civil works, followed by 4 per cent by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government, and 1 per cent under the current government, bringing the total progress to 76.79 per cent.

The CM also mentioned that tenders had been called for the construction of the Polavaram left main canal up to Anakapalli and that dewatering work had already begun. He noted that work on working platforms and other components was being expedited.

Naidu further stated that equipment for building the diaphragm wall was arriving, and work would begin on January 2, 2025.

He also observed that work on the new diaphragm wall and earth-cum-rock-filled (ECRF) dam could be undertaken simultaneously.

The CM added that up to 16,440 acres of land need to be acquired and that the government is working to complete Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R) work by 2026.