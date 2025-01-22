Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Andhra CM to meet Bill Gates, several global executives in Switzerland

Andhra CM to meet Bill Gates, several global executives in Switzerland

On the third day of his visit to the Swiss resort town, the Chief Minister will also meet the officials from the World Economic Forum (WEF)

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM
CM will promote 'Brand Andhra' and showcase investment opportunities in the state | Image: X/@ncbn
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 12:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet Microsoft founder Bill Gates and several other global executives in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, officials said.

On the third day of his visit to the Swiss resort town, the Chief Minister will also meet the officials from the World Economic Forum (WEF), they added.

"The chiefs of Unilever, DP World Group, Petronas, Google Cloud, Pepsi and AstraZeneca are going to meet the CM. The CM will also hold discussions with Bill Gates and WEF representatives," a press release said.

Moreover, Andhra Pradesh is expected to ink an agreement with renewable energy player Greenko and the CM is scheduled to attend roundtable conferences on topics such as organic farming, human mission calibration and green hydrogen, and renewable power, the release added.

The CM will promote 'Brand Andhra' and showcase investment opportunities in the state, it said.

Earlier, addressing a roundtable discussion on 'Building the Next Petrochemical Hub', Naidu underscored the immense potential Andhra Pradesh holds as a petrochemical hub.

Also Read

PM Modi right leader at right time, he will take country to top: CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh to soon offer birth, death certificates through WhatsApp

Young Indian leaders dominate WEF 2025, Andhra, Telangana lead delegations

JD Vance gets a message from wife Usha's grandaunt ahead of inauguration

LIVE: Three Israeli hostages are with Israeli forces in Gaza as ceasefire passes first hurdle

"Our state is home to India's largest Petroleum, Chemicals, and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR), spanning an impressive 640 sq km," he said in a post on 'X'.

With significant investments are already flowing into Visakhapatnam and Ramayapatnam, Andhra Pradesh offers a thriving ecosystem for industry leaders and investors to collaborate and succeeda true win-win for investors and Andhra Pradesh, Naidu added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Quad to be force for global good, says EAM Jaishankar at bloc's meeting in US

Saif Ali Khan's Rs 15,000 cr family properties may be taken over by govt

Brain, nervous system affected in cases: Principal of GMC on Rajouri deaths

Ram Mandir Anniversary: India celebrates one year of 'Pran Prathistha'

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' has become people-powered initiative: PM Modi

Topics :N Chandrababu NaiduAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh governmentBill GatesSwitzerland

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story