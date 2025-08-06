Home / India News / Andhra govt to launch free bus travel for women from Aug 15: Minister

Andhra govt to launch free bus travel for women from Aug 15: Minister

Of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation's (APSRTC) total fleet of 11,449 buses, 8,456 nearly 75 per centwill operate under the 'Stree Shakti' scheme

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu
Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Parthasarathy dismissed reports suggesting the scheme would be limited to select districts. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 10:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Andhra Pradesh Minister K Parthasarathy on Wednesday announced that the state government's flagship free bus travel scheme for women, a key poll promise, will be launched across the state on August 15.

The scheme, titled 'Stree Shakti' (Women's Power), is expected to cost Rs 1,942 crore annuallyapproximately Rs 162 crore per monthand aims to empower women by improving access to education, employment, and mobility.

"I'm happy to share that free bus travel for women will commence on August 15," said the State Information and Public Relations Minister, adding that the initiative is aimed at empowering women and enhancing their access to opportunities in education, employment, and other sectors.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Parthasarathy dismissed reports suggesting the scheme would be limited to select districts.

"There were reports that the scheme would be restricted to certain areas, but it has been decided to implement it statewide," Parthasarathy said.

Of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation's (APSRTC) total fleet of 11,449 buses, 8,456nearly 75 per centwill operate under the 'Stree Shakti' scheme.

Bus services such as Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, City Ordinary, Metro Express, and Express will offer free travel to women. The initiative is expected to benefit up to 1.4 crore women annually, with each family potentially saving up to Rs 1,000 per month, Parthasarathy said.

The Cabinet also approved several other key proposals, including the Andhra Pradesh Land Incentive for Tech Hub (LIFT) Policy 4.0 (20242029).

Parthasarathy said the policy was introduced in the wake of Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation and loss of Hyderabad to encourage economic development using existing infrastructure and talent. Under the policy, eligible entities will be allotted land at Rs 0.99 per acre across the state.

In the power sector, the Cabinet cleared a government guarantee of Rs 900 crore to the State Bank of India (SBI) and Union Bank of India (UBI) to prevent negative reporting to statutory bodies such as Credit Information Bureau India Limited (CIBIL) and Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited (CRISIL) regarding the Andhra Pradesh Power Development Company Ltd (APPDCL).

Delays in payments from DISCOMs to APPDCL were cited as the primary reason for the financial strain.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved a proposal by the Energy Department to increase the free electricity quota for hair-cutting salons from 150 units to 200 units per month to support the social and economic upliftment of the Nayi Brahmin community.

Further, government guarantees amounting to Rs 3,544 crore and Rs 1,029 crore were approved for Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (APSPDCL) and Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Ltd (APCPDCL), respectively.

These are in lieu of counterpart and interim fund loans sanctioned by PFC Ltd for the successful implementation of the revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS), with a two per cent guarantee commission.

The Cabinet also extended the ban on the Communist Party of India (Maoist) and its front organisations under the Andhra Pradesh Public Security Act, 1992, for another year. These include the Radical Youth League (RYL), Rythu Coolie Sangham (RCS), Grameen Peedala Sangham, Radical Students Union (RSU), Singareni Karmika Samakhya (SIKASA), Viplava Karmika Samakhya (VIKASA), All India Revolutionary Students Federation (AIRSF), and Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF).

Among other decisions, the Cabinet sanctioned five assistant public prosecutor posts for Puttaparthi, Movva, Gannavaram, Gajuwaka, and Tirupati, and approved a proposal allowing the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) to raise a Rs 7,500-crore loan for industrial development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tharoor urges Centre, states to align efforts for clean air solutions

Uttarakhand cloudburst: Missing 28-member Kerala tourist group safe

Parliament passes bill to replace century-old sea cargo carriage law

Trade talks with India to begin soon: Philippines President Marcos

SC upholds rape conviction, says parental abuse shatters family trust

Topics :Andhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh governmentFree bus ridewomen

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story