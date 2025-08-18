Andhra's revenue deficit breaches 110% of budget estimate in first 4 months

Andhra Pradesh's revenue deficit crossed 110 per cent of the budget estimate, by reaching ₹36,741 crore in the first four months of the current fiscal, against the projected deficit of ₹33,186 crore for the entire year, indicating that the state will have to rely heavily on borrowings or Central government assistance.
According to the latest statistics released by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the fiscal deficit for April-July period stood at ₹48,354.02 which is about 61 per cent of the projected ₹79,926.90 crore for the financial year.
However, the Goods and Services Tax collections grew significantly, achieving 61 per cent of the budget estimate of ₹27,477.15 crore in the four months.
Of the total revenue receipts of ₹2,97,929.16 crore for the full year, the state achieved ₹33 per cent at ₹98,281.42 crore, including ₹49,198.29 crore of borrowings and other liabilities in the last four months.
India Ratings & Research, in a latest report, said for FY26, the state government has estimated a revenue deficit of 1.8 per cent and a fiscal deficit of 4.4 per cent of the GSDP. The debt/GSDP is projected to be at 35.5 per cent for FY26.
The state has spent over ₹50,000 crore towards the Social Sector, including pensions, during the past four months.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
