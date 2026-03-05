Andhra plans ₹25K incentive for second child under new population policy

As part of the proposed policy framework, the state government is considering financial incentives to encourage families to have more children. The Chief Minister announced that families having a second or third child may receive Rs 25,000 at the time of delivery, describing the incentive as a potential catalyst to help stabilise fertility levels in the state. The proposed incentive will be part of a broader “Poshan–Shiksha–Suraksha” support package, which aims to provide nutritional support, education assistance, and healthcare services to families and children.