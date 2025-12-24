Anu Garg to be Odisha's next chief secretary, to be first woman on post

Senior IAS officer Anu Garg was on Wednesday named the next chief secretary of Odisha, making her the first woman to be appointed to the post, according to a notification.

Garg, a 1991-batch officer, will succeed Manoj Ahuja who will retire on December 31, as per the notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievances Department.

She is at present the development commissioner of the state. She had also scripted history in February 2023 by becoming the first woman to be appointed as the development commissioner, the second-highest-ranked bureaucrat in the state.

She also holds the charge of secretary of the Planning and Convergence Department, along with the charge of additional chief secretary of the Water Resources Department.