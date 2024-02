The first train from Himachal Pradesh to Ayodhya has been flagged off by Union Minister Anurag Thakur which will be operated from Andaura to Ayodhya Dham in the early hours of Monday.

The special train will be known as the 'Aastha Special Train' which will take groups of Ram devotees to Ayodhya Dam.

While speaking about the occasion, Anurag Thakur expressed his happiness as the train started its journey from the Amb Andaura Railway Station in the Una district.

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting also mentioned that the dream of Ram Mandir is finally completed as the temple has been constructed. “The first train from the Devbhoomi of Himachal Pradesh to Ayodhya Dham has left with groups of Ram devotees,” Thakur added.