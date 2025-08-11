Apart from Bhubaneswar, 4 cities to be developed as digital hubs: Odisha CM

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that his government is making efforts to develop four more cities, apart from Bhubaneswar, as digital hubs and enabling the youths to equip themselves with AI, cybersecurity and several other emerging technologies.

He also said the government is keen to bring development of the IT and electronics sector to Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur.

The state government has signed four MoUs for research, running the O-chip programme, strengthening technical collaboration and startup networks in the state, an official said.

An MoU was signed between the Department of Electronics & IT and IIT Bhubaneswar for research, pilot projects, policy inputs, and innovation ecosystem development during a two-day programme here, he said.

Another agreement was inked between the state-owned Odisha Computer Application Centre and Semiconductor Fabless Accelerator Lab (SFAL) to run the O-chip programme, he said. ALSO READ: No person involved in burning of Puri teen girl, says Odisha Police The programme aims at creating an ecosystem for semiconductor design and manufacturing and generating high-end jobs. The third MoU was inked between Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council in Odisha and Hitachi MGRM for technical collaboration, and the fourth one was between TIE Bhubaneswar and incubation centres to strengthen startup networks, the official said. Addressing the concluding session of the TiEcon Bhubaneswar 2025 on Sunday, Majhi said the state is "enabling its youths to be equipped with future-ready capabilities in AI, cybersecurity and emerging technologies".

ALSO READ: Investors see strong growth potential in Odisha, says Luxembourg envoy Our effort is to take this growth beyond Bhubaneswar to cities like Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur, which are being developed as the next wave of digital hubs, the chief minister said. He said the state's vision is not just about GDP growth, but "creating jobs, empowering youths, and advancing social justice". He assured the investors and entrepreneurs of all support from the state government. ALSO READ: Two arrested by Odisha CID for making fake website to dupe tourists in Puri Once you are here with us, you will feel that Odisha is your second home. You will find a sense of belongingness here. Together, we can make Odisha the entrepreneurial capital of eastern India, and truly realise the vision of Purvodaya the rise of the East, Majhi said, while addressing the session.