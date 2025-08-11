Home / India News / Apart from Bhubaneswar, 4 cities to be developed as digital hubs: Odisha CM

Apart from Bhubaneswar, 4 cities to be developed as digital hubs: Odisha CM

Our effort is to take this growth beyond Bhubaneswar to cities like Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur, which are being developed as the next wave of digital hubs, the chief minister said

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM
The CM also said the government is keen to bring development of the IT and electronics sector to Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that his government is making efforts to develop four more cities, apart from Bhubaneswar, as digital hubs and enabling the youths to equip themselves with AI, cybersecurity and several other emerging technologies.

He also said the government is keen to bring development of the IT and electronics sector to Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur. 

The state government has signed four MoUs for research, running the O-chip programme, strengthening technical collaboration and startup networks in the state, an official said.

An MoU was signed between the Department of Electronics & IT and IIT Bhubaneswar for research, pilot projects, policy inputs, and innovation ecosystem development during a two-day programme here, he said.

Another agreement was inked between the state-owned Odisha Computer Application Centre and Semiconductor Fabless Accelerator Lab (SFAL) to run the O-chip programme, he said. 

The programme aims at creating an ecosystem for semiconductor design and manufacturing and generating high-end jobs.

The third MoU was inked between Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council in Odisha and Hitachi MGRM for technical collaboration, and the fourth one was between TIE Bhubaneswar and incubation centres to strengthen startup networks, the official said.

Addressing the concluding session of the TiEcon Bhubaneswar 2025 on Sunday, Majhi said the state is "enabling its youths to be equipped with future-ready capabilities in AI, cybersecurity and emerging technologies". 

Our effort is to take this growth beyond Bhubaneswar to cities like Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur, which are being developed as the next wave of digital hubs, the chief minister said.

He said the state's vision is not just about GDP growth, but "creating jobs, empowering youths, and advancing social justice".

He assured the investors and entrepreneurs of all support from the state government. 

Once you are here with us, you will feel that Odisha is your second home. You will find a sense of belongingness here. Together, we can make Odisha the entrepreneurial capital of eastern India, and truly realise the vision of Purvodaya the rise of the East, Majhi said, while addressing the session.

The event brought together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and innovators from across India and overseas to exchange ideas, forge collaborations, and explore opportunities in emerging sectors.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceOdisha Bhubaneswarcybersecurity

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

