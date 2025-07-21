Monday, July 21, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Two arrested by Odisha CID for making fake website to dupe tourists in Puri

Two arrested by Odisha CID for making fake website to dupe tourists in Puri

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Odisha Police has arrested two persons from Rajasthan for creating a fake website of a hotel to dupe tourists in Puri, officials said

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

According to the police, the fraudsters had created a fake website and provided a mobile number to trap gullible people in the scam. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Odisha Police has arrested two persons from Rajasthan for creating a fake website of a hotel to dupe tourists in Puri, officials said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Aamir Khan (24) and Yusuf (27). Earlier, Anshuman Sharma, another accused person in the case, was arrested from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, the CID said in a statement issued on Monday. 

The arrests were made against a case registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the chief administrator of Jagannath Temple, Puri, it said.

 

According to the police, the fraudsters had created a fake website and provided a mobile number to trap gullible people in the scam. 

They gave false assurance of accommodation at the hotel and provided mule bank accounts to transfer funds. However, the hotel's authority was completely unaware of the bookings and eventually received a lot of complaints, the CID said.

The arrested accused persons were produced at Govindgarh court in Alwar in Rajasthan and after receiving transit remand, were brought to Odisha and later forwarded to the designated court, the statement said.

The CID appealed to the citizens to be aware of fake hotel booking websites and urged them to always verify before making any booking for accommodation in unknown places, to avoid falling victim to cyber fraud.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Why use ED for politics? Top court warns against misusing ED in Muda scam

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Parliament LIVE news: We want to stand with truth, says aviation minister on Air India crash probe

landslide, Jammu Landslide

Landslide hits Vaishno Devi track in J-K's Reasi; 1 dead, 9 injured

Supreme Court, SC

SC rejects appeal against Karnataka CM's wife, questions ED's role

Omar Abdullah, Omar

J&K CM pushes for 2 key projects as IWT pause opens door for water storage

Topics : Odisha Police rajasthan Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon