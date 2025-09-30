Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple releases iOS 26.0.1 for bug fixes: What's new, eligible iPhones, more

Apple iOS 26.0.1 is the first update of iOS 26 targeted at fixing bugs. The iPhone 11 and newer iPhones will be eligible for this update

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Apple has released the first bug fix update for iOS 26, iOS 26.0.1. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the iOS 26.0.1 update brings fixes for cellular, WiFi, and Bluetooth connectivity issues, app icons appearing blank, artefacts appearing in photos, and more.
 
Notably, Apple rolled out the first public beta of iOS 26.1 last week, giving non-developers a chance to try out features from the developer beta released earlier. Users who installed the update reportedly faced a few problems, which are expected to be fixed by this update. iPhone 11 and later models are eligible for this update.

iOS 26.0.1 update: What's new

As per 9To5Mac, here are the issues that will be fixed with the iOS 26.0.1 update:
 
  • WiFi and Bluetooth occasionally get disconnected on iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models
  • Unable to connect to cellular network after updating to iOS 26
  • Photos taken under certain lighting conditions with iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models might include some unexpected artifacts
  • App icons appear blank after adding a custom tint
  • VoiceOver becoming disabled for some users after updating to iOS 26
Alongside general bug fixes, Apple patched a security flaw in the FontParser component, tracked as CVE-2025-43400. As per Apple’s release notes, the vulnerability could allow specially crafted content to trigger app crashes or corrupt process memory. The fix improves bounds checking to prevent out-of-bounds writes.
 
As per a report by Gadgets360, iOS 26.0.1 also resolves an issue where the floating keyboard would shift position unexpectedly.

iOS 26.0.1: How to install

  • Go to Settings
  • Navigate to find General
  • Tap on Software update
  • Click on Install now

iOS 26.1 public beta 1: Features

Expanded Apple Intelligence languages

Apple has expanded the language support of its Apple Intelligence features. The Live Translation function on AirPods now includes additional languages such as Chinese (Mandarin, simplified and traditional), Italian, Japanese, and Korean, supplementing the existing support for English (US/UK), French, German, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (Spain).
 
In addition to translation, Apple Intelligence is being rolled out to more regions with support for eight additional languages: Chinese (traditional), Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

New gesture for Apple Music

The Music app introduces a new playback shortcut. Users can swipe left or right on the MiniPlayer to skip backward or forward between tracks, providing faster access to playback controls.

Changes in UI

The beta update introduces subtle design tweaks across several apps:
  • Calendar: Events now appear with full-width coloured highlights in ‘List view’ for better visibility.
  • Photos: Videos gain an upgraded playback scrubber for more precise navigation.
  • Phone: The keypad adopts the Liquid Glass look, first introduced with iOS 26.

Third-party AI integration in Image Playground

Apple initially added ChatGPT styles to Image Playground with iOS 26 through its extended collaboration with OpenAI. In the latest beta, code references identified by 9to5Mac indicate that Apple might be planning support for additional third-party image-generation tools. One potential option is Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, also referred to as ‘Nano Banana’.

Integration of non-Apple watches

Signs of a new interoperability feature have also emerged. According to The Verge, the iOS 26.1 beta includes references to a “notification forwarding” function, which could enable iPhone alerts to appear on third-party smartwatches and accessories, extending functionality beyond the Apple Watch.

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

