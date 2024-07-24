Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; IMD issues 'yellow' alert for Delhi, Mumbai

Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday morning, offering a welcome respite from the hot and humid conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the national capital and its neighbouring areas for the next two days. Temperatures are expected to range between 36 degrees Celsius and a low of 27 degrees Celsius. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Areas including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Baghpat, and nearby regions are expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming hours due to scattered thunderstorms caused by the monsoon trough.





In a post on X (formerly Twitter), IMD said, “24-hourly accumulated rainfall (mm) over Delhi from 8:30 am of yesterday to 8.30 am of today: Safdarjung 27.0, Aaya Nagar 14.2, Ridge 26.6, Lodhi road 24.2, and Palam 17.8.”



The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was observed in the ‘good’ range, registering a level of 40, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board.

On July 22, moderate rainfall in Delhi-NCR led to waterlogging in multiple areas, disrupting traffic flow across the city. Several vehicles, including public transport, stalled due to the waterlogged conditions, leading to traffic diversions to alternative routes. Safdarjung, Delhi’s main weather station, reported 31.1 mm of rainfall, while Pitampura and Delhi University recorded 48.5 mm and 39.5 mm, respectively.

More From This Section

Water level to rise in Yamuna

Due to the recent rainfall, the water levels in the Yamuna River are expected to increase in the coming days. As a result, authorities have issued a warning to the residents of villages along the riverbanks in Noida. These villages faced severe flooding during last year’s monsoon, which caused considerable disruption for the inhabitants of both Delhi and Noida.

Airlines issue advisory

Following heavy rains on Wednesday morning in the national capital, Spicejet issued a passenger advisory.

In a post on X, the airline said, “Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://bsmedia.business-standard.combit.ly/2tG9xBx.”







Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall in the city

The city is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had forecasted a high tide of 4.07 metres at 1.30 am.

The district forecast and warning bulletin from the Mumbai Regional Meteorological Department indicate that the state capital will be under ‘yellow’ alert, suggesting the likelihood of heavy rain in specific areas. Mumbai’s civic body remained vigilant following the weather agency’s issuance of an orange alert for the city on Monday.

IMD weather update: Rainfall across India

On Wednesday, several regions including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, and Vidarbha are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

The weather forecasting agency also expects heavy rain in isolated spots across Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka.

(With agency inputs)