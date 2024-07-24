Income Tax Day 2024: Date, history, significance, quotes and more

India celebrates the Income Tax Day, or Aaykar Divas, every year on July 24. This day commemorates the historical evolution of tax administration in India and the ongoing reforms that aim to enhance tax compliance and simplify the process for taxpayers.

On this day, Income tax was first levied as a duty in India in 1860. The department celebrated this day for the first time in 2010 marking 150 years of the introduction of Income tax in India. This year marks the 165th occasion of National Income Tax Day. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Income tax is a tax levied by the government on the income earned by individuals and businesses throughout the fiscal year. It encompasses different sources like income from salary, income from house property, income from business or profession, income from selling capital assets like property and jewellery or income from other sources like saving interest, family pension, gifts, lottery winnings, and investment returns.

Income Tax Day: History

The history of National Income Tax Day dates back to 1860; it was first imposed by Sir James Wilson in 1860. The initial implementation laid the groundwork, it was the comprehensive Income Tax Act of 1992 that truly established a structured tax administration in the country.

The Central Board of Revenue was constituted in 1924, which is a statutory body with functional responsibilities for administering the Income Tax Act. Group A officers were recruited in 1946, marking another important milestone, with initial training conducted in Calcutta and Bombay.

The Central Board of Revenue was divided in 1963. A separate Board for Direct Taxes which is known as the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), was established under the Central Board of Revenue Act, of 1963.

Income Tax Day: Significance

This day plays a significant role in spreading information about paying taxes on time. On the occasion of National Income Tax Day, the IT department releases commemorative coins and stamps. The department also organises activities and knowledge building by informing citizens about how paying timely taxes is an ethical duty, and crucial for nation-building.

More From This Section

About Income Tax Department

The headquarters of the Income Tax department is based in New Delhi and it is responsible for direct tax collection for the Indian government. The IT department functions under the Department of Revenue in the Ministry of Finance which is headed by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

Income Tax Day 2024: 20 Best Quotes