AR Rahman steps away from Suriya 45; New composer Sai Abhyankar onboard

AR Rahman, the Academy Award winning composer, is once again making headlines. Aasa Kooda singer Sai Abhyankkar has formally taken the place of the talented musician from Suriya's big-budget film alongside RJ Balaji.

The music composer for Suriya's next movie, tentatively titled Suriya 45, was initially revealed to be Rahman, but he has now been replaced by Sai Abhyankkar, a young composer.

GK Vishnu's name was also disclosed on the recently released Suriya 45 poster. He gained fame for working with well-known directors like Atlee. Additionally, he consented to work on Suriya's next movie.

Who is Sai Abhyankkar?

As the son of Tippu and Harini, Sai Abhyankkar comes from the family of singers. Following the release of songs like “Katchi Sera” and “Aasa Kooda,” which quickly became hits throughout India, Sai Abhyankkar immediately became well-known. The young artist will now compose the music for Suriya's next movie, which is rumored to be called ‘Suriya 45.’

Is AR Rahman looking for a career break?

It is important to note that the Academy Award winner is reportedly considering taking a career break at the same time that the news of AR Rahman's replacement in Suriya's movie comes. Fans are concerned about the singer after learning that Sai Abhyankkar will be replacing AR Rahman, even though the singer's daughter Khatija Rahman denied the rumors.

Additionally, since his wife Saira Banu declared her divorce from him, AR Rahman has been in the spotlight all the time. The pair chose to split up after over 30 years of being together. This November, the startling revelation was verified, wherein the pair decided to part ways amicably, according to a joint statement issued by Saira Banu's lawyer.

What is the official statement issued on behalf of AR Rahman?

After the news of their divorce broke, AR Rahman announced a few hours later on X (formerly known as Twitter), “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter (sic).”

The statement says, “After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time (sic).”