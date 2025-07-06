Dalai Lama turns 90, urges compassion and peace in birthday message

On the occassion of his 90th birthday, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, shared a message of gratitude, urging people to practise compassion, human values, and religious harmony.

Describing himself as “just a simple Buddhist monk” who does not celebrate birthdays, the Dalai Lama acknowledged global celebrations in his honour and appreciated efforts focused on altruism, kindness, and peace.

In his message posted on X, the Dalai Lama said: “On the occasion of my 90th birthday, I understand that well-wishers and friends in many places, including Tibetan communities, are gathering for celebrations. I particularly appreciate the fact that many of you are using the occasion to engage in initiatives that highlight the importance of compassion, warm-heartedness, and altruism.”

ALSO READ: Dalai Lama's 90th birthday to be celebrated in McLeodganj, Rijiju to attend He reiterated his modest identity, adding, “I am just a simple Buddhist monk; I don’t normally engage in birthday celebrations. However, since you are organising events focused on my birthday, I wish to share some thoughts. While it is important to work for material development, it is vital to focus on achieving peace of mind through cultivating a good heart and by being compassionate, not just toward near and dear ones, but toward everyone.”

‘Will continue to serve the world through compassion and harmony’

The Dalai Lama reaffirmed his lifelong commitments to promoting human values and religious harmony and to easing suffering globally.

“As for myself, I will continue to focus on my commitments of promoting human values, religious harmony, drawing attention to the ancient Indian wisdom which explains the workings of mind and emotions, and Tibetan culture and heritage, which has so much potential to contribute to the world through its emphasis on peace of mind and compassion,” he said.

He also reflected on his spiritual source of strength: “I develop determination and courage in my daily life through the teachings of the Buddha and Indian masters such as Shantideva.” On successor decision

Speaking at a long life prayer ceremony at Tsuglagkhang, his main temple in McLeodganj, the Dalai Lama addressed speculation about his succession, The Dalai Lama had earlier hinted he would address the question of his succession on his 90th birthday. He then sought to ease anxieties about the future of the Dalai Lama institution, stating that he would reincarnate as the faith's spiritual leader after his death.Speaking at a long life prayer ceremony at Tsuglagkhang, his main temple in McLeodganj, the Dalai Lama addressed speculation about his succession, saying he hopes to live another 30 to 40 years . “Looking at the many prophecies, I feel I have the blessings of Avalokiteshvara. I have done my best so far. I hope to still live for 30–40 years more. Your prayers have borne fruit so far,” he said. The Government of India, on Friday, He added that only his non-profit body, the Gaden Phodrang Trust, held the authority to recognise his successor. China, meanwhile, has insisted that its leadership must approve any succession.The Government of India, on Friday, clarified it takes no position on Dalai Lama after China's objection, says govt does not wish to comment on matters concerning religious beliefs and practices. Birthday wishes pour in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to the Dalai Lama on Sunday, calling him “an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience, and moral discipline.”

“I join 1.4 billion Indians in extending our warmest wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday,” PM Modi wrote on X. “He has been an enduring symbol of love, compassion, patience and moral discipline. His message has inspired respect and admiration across all faiths. We pray for his continued good health and long life.”

The United States also extended greetings to the Tibetan spiritual leader, praising his enduring message of unity and peace.

In an official statement, the US reaffirmed support for the Tibetan cause, stating: “The United States remains firmly committed to promoting respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans. We support efforts to preserve Tibetans’ distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage, including their ability to freely choose and venerate religious leaders without interference.” Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended warm birthday wishes to the Dalai Lama on X, calling him “a global symbol of peace, compassion, and spiritual strength.” He added that the Dalai Lama’s message of harmony continues to inspire people across the world.