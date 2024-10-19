Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Army officer 'torture': Polygraph tests of 5 police personnel completed

Army officer 'torture': Polygraph tests of 5 police personnel completed

An Army officer was allegedly subjected to torture and his fiancee to sexual assault by policemen when they went to the Bharatpur police station on September 15 to lodge a complaint of road rage

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner
Seven engineering students were also arrested on the basis of the road rage complaint and later released on bail | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 10:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Crime Branch of Odisha Police informed the judicial commission headed by Justice CR Dash that the polygraph tests of all five police personnel in connection with the alleged torture of an Army officer and sexual assault of his fiancee in custody has been completed.

The commission was also apprised that the brain mapping and narco-analysis tests of former inspector in-charge of Bharatpur police station, Dinakrushna Mishra, have been conducted at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

An Army officer was allegedly subjected to torture and his fiancee to sexual assault by policemen when they went to the Bharatpur police station on September 15 to lodge a complaint of road rage.

The Odisha Police had earlier suspended the five police personnel, including the IIC of Bharatpur police station, in connection with the incident. Seven engineering students were also arrested on the basis of the road rage complaint and later released on bail.

"We have completed the polygraph tests of the suspended five police officers... The reports are awaited," Crime Branch ADG Vinaytosh Mishra told reporters here on Friday.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Vedanta to invest Rs 1 trillion in various projects across Odisha

President Droupadi Murmu on three-day visit to Odisha from October 23

OSSC CGL prelims admit card 2024 out today, here's how to download

Odisha launches Gramodaya scheme for welfare programs in LWE hit villages

Odisha enhances gratuity limit for regular govt employees to Rs 20 lakh

Topics :Odisha police stationsArmypolice violence

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story