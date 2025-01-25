Arunachal CM concerned over China's refusal to get into intl water treaties

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is concerned about China's refusal to enter into binding international water treaties and its selective sharing of hydrological data and suggested an urgent need for cooperative governance of shared water resources in Asia, as per a release by the CMO.

Speaking at the inaugural function of a seminar titled 'Environment and Security' in Itanagar at the Dorjee Khandu Auditorium Hall of the state Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister drew attention of all stakeholders towards the Chinese plan to construct the world's largest hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo river, which enters Arunachal Pradesh as Siang and becomes the Brahmaputra in Assam before flowing into Bangladesh.

He pointed that the dam would allow China to control the timing and volume of water flowing downstream, which could have devastating effects during periods of low flow or drought, a statement from the release said.

"The mighty Siang or the Brahmaputra river would dry-up during winters disrupting life in the Siang belt and the plains of Assam," he cautioned.

Conversely, according to Khandu, sudden releases of water from the dam could cause severe flooding downstream, particularly during monsoon seasons, displacing communities, destroying crops, and damaging infrastructure.

Furthermore, the dam would alter the sediment flow, affecting agricultural lands that rely on the river's natural replenishment of nutrients, he said.

"China's construction of the world's largest hydropower dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River poses significant risks to the water security, ecology, and livelihoods of millions of people downstream in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Bangladesh. The potential disruption of water flow, flooding, and ecosystem degradation could have far-reaching consequences on us," he said.

Highlighting that all major rivers of India originate from the Tibetan Plateau, Khandu was of the opinion that the Chinese government's rampant exploitation of Tibet's natural resources pose a serious threat to the very existence of these river systems, upon which millions of Indians depend for survival.

"Tibet is often referred to as the "Water Tower of Asia," supplying water to over a billion people in the region. Its environmental health is critical not only to China and India but to much of Asia.

Therefore, India, given its direct dependency on Tibet's rivers and climate patterns, has a significant role to play in global environmental conservation efforts," Khandu said.

Appreciating the Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh and the Core Group for Tibetan Cause for organizing the seminar in Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu hoped that the discussions that would unfold here will play a vital role in finding solutions to mitigate the alarming environmental situation in Tibet, which poses significant risks to the entire region.

Khandu went on to elaborate on the relationship of India with Tibet, especially in the context of Buddhism that dates back to the 8th century, when the Nalanda school of Buddhism was at its peak.

"Buddhism, since, centuries has been the connecting bond between India and Tibet, transcending to our state. Nalanda became the epicenter for the study of Buddhist philosophy, logic, ethics, and meditation, and its influence spread far and wide, including to Tibet, where it played a key role in shaping Tibetan Buddhism," he said.

The seminar focused on the environmental situation in Tibet and its relation to India's security.

It was attended by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Central Tibetan Administration, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, who is also the Co-Convenor of the All-Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet, National Convenor, Core Group for Tibetan Cause in India R K Khrimey, Tibetologist and Former National Co-Convenor, Core Group for Tibetan Cause in India Vijya Kranti, National Co-Convenor, Core Group for Tibetan Cause in India Surendra Kumar, President, Tibet Support Group, Arunachal Pradesh, Tarh Tarak and Secy General, Tibet Support Group, Arunachal Pradesh Nima Sangey amongst others.

Representatives of the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum and several CBOs also attended the seminar.