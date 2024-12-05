Arunachal govt, Indian Army sign MoA for maintenance of Tawang Museum

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed between the Arunachal Pradesh government and the Indian Army for the maintenance and upkeep of the Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing Museum of Valor.

The MoA was signed in the presence of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Tawang on Wednesday.

The MoA was officially signed between Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kangki Darang and Brigadier V S Rajput of the 190 Mountain Brigade.

This significant agreement outlines the arrangement for the management of the Museum, ensuring that it will be overseen entirely by the Indian Army.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of India, under whose directives Major Bob Khathing travelled to Tawang and established administrative control over the region in 1951, which was held by the Tibetan administration.

This pivotal move not only integrated Tawang into India but also reflected Patel's vision of a unified and strong nation.

More From This Section

CM Khandu credited the contribution of Sardar Patel, Major Bob Khathing and the then Governor of Assam Daulat Ram in securing Tawang as part of India.

"If not for Sardar Patel, Major Bob Khathing and the then Governor of Assam Daulat Ram, who knows we Monpas and the Tawang region today would have been under China-controlled Tibet region!" he said.

The Chief Minister profusely thanked the Indian Army, particularly the Tawang based 190 Mountain Brigade, for allocating defence land for establishment of the museum and accepting to manage it.

He assured that whenever government's intervention is required in maintenance and management of the museum, the government will cooperate without hesitation.

Tourism Minister P D Sona, legislators Oken Tayeng and Namge Tsering, Tourism Secretary, Commanders of the 106 and 46 Brigades, ZPC Tawang, Heads of Departments and senior Army officials were also present on the occasion.