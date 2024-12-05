Amritsar explosion caused due to 'tyre blast', not major incident: DSP

An explosion at the Majitha Police Station in Amritsar on Wednesday was misreported, according to police officials.

They stated that the incident was due to a tyre blast and not a major explosion, as no damage was reported.

DSP Jaspal Singh while speaking to the media said that there was no explosion of any kind, only a policeman was filling air in the tyre of his motorcycle, the tyre burst and later the policeman left the police station with his motorcycle.

He explained that a police official was inflating a motorcycle tyre, which burst, causing the confusion.

DSP Jaspal Singh said "It was a tyre blast which was misreported... Police personnel was filling the air in his motorcycle tyre and it blasted. There was no smell of a gas cylinder..."

The officer later left with the motorcycle. No damage or broken glass was reported inside the station.

More From This Section

He further said, "We will gather everyone and ask who that police personnel were whose bike tyre blasted... No one in the nearby area has heard the blast... No glass has broken."

The Authorities are investigating the matter, and incident would be reviewed further in the morning.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the news of tyre blast was reported as 'major bomb blast' incident, according to several media reports.

The incident came in light, after a man opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday morning while he was serving his penance at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The shooter who fired at SAD leaders, including its former chief Badal was identified as Narayan Singh Chaura by the police. He was overpowered by people on the spot and caught.