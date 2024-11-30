Arunachal Pradesh launches 'Mission Himveer' to boost local economy

Giving a boost to market linkages for agri-horti producers of Arunachal Pradesh, the state government launched 'Mission Arun Himveer' with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) and the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), North East Frontier, in presence of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Under the MoU signed on Friday, the state government will supply fruits, vegetables, meat and poultry products to the ITBP procured from local farmers, Self Help Groups, Farmer Producer Organisations and farmer cooperatives, through the APAMB.

This follows the first such understanding made between the state government and the Indian Army in August 2022.

Till date, around 400 tons of fruits and vegetables worth Rs 72 lakhs were lifted by LAMPS from indigenous farmers for supply to the Indian Army.

The Mission aims to achieve the short-term goals of the Marketing Board in providing ready-made markets from far-flung villages and circles with low marketable surplus and creating a vibrant economy besides solving employment issues across the state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated APAMB for the initiative and expressed optimism that with ITBP agreeing to purchase produce locally produced, the issue of the limited market of local farmers will be resolved to a huge extent.

Expressing gratitude to the ITBP for accepting the state government's proposal, he said that Mission Arun Himveer would have a far reaching impact on accelerating 'reverse migration' of people, who have left their villages to towns and cities.

"We have enough land and weather, suited for all kinds of horticulture and agriculture products. However, people were not taking an interest in farming due to a lack of a market. Such initiatives will surely encourage people to take up farming," Arunachal Pradesh CM said.

He said that the initiative would not only double farmers' income but also create a friendly relationship between people in the border region and ITBP forces.

"The Mission will also cater to the prevailing demand for marketing of Agri-Horti produces from the border districts under the Vibrant Village Programme," he said.

Khandu viewed the rural economy as the backbone of the state's economy and termed women as the backbone of the rural economy.

He informed that with the state government's efforts, more than one lakh women were today involved in running SHGs across the state.

As per the agreement, ITBP can procure directly from farmers and payment would be made by APAMB out of the revolving fund of Rs 4 crore granted by the state government on behalf of ITBP. The amount will be then reimbursed to the Board after reconciliation by ITBP.

Under the Mission, 100% of the funds will go directly to the farmers and APAMB envisages that more than Rs 10 crore of business will be done in a year.

The MoU was signed by APAMB CEO Okit Palling and ITBP NE Frontier Inspector General, Akun Sabharwal.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, the Chief Secretary, officers from agri and allied departments and senior ITBP officials. Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu also attended virtually. Deputy Commissioners, district officials, farmers and SHG, FPO and cooperative society members joined the event virtually from their respective districts.

To mark the initiative, exchanging of agricultural produce was made between ITBP and farmers at Jang (Tawang), Ziro (Lower Subansiri), Aalo (West Siang), Tuting (Upper Siang) and Tezu (Lohit).